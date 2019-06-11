PD Editorial: Senate stop signs block retirement security measure

Regular readers of these pages know all about unfunded liabilities and other problems with pension funds for state and local employees.

Let’s talk about another retirement problem: private- sector workers without pensions and with inadequate savings, so they cannot afford to retire.

Pensions are increasingly uncommon in the private sector, amplifying the need for savings. But barely half of Americans ages 55 and older — people likely to be pondering retirement — have any money put away in 401(k)-style plans or individual retirement accounts, according to a Government Accountability Office report released in March.

Social Security, which is supposed supplement retirement savings, has its own challenges. But that’s a subject for another day.

There is an acute need to boost retirement savings in the U.S., and legislation overwhelmingly approved last month in the House of Representatives would be a step in the right direction.

In the “Schoolhouse Rock” version of government, the Senate would hold committee hearings, possibly adopting amendments and then vote, with a final draft, perhaps the product of a House-Senate conference committee, delivered to the president.

But it’s 2019, and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s Senate doesn’t do much legislating.

By all appearances, the retirement bill isn’t going to be an exception, regardless of the looming crisis with retirement savings — or past Senate approval of similar legislation.

The House bill, dubbed the Secure Act, relaxes rules for those who do save for retirement, boosting the age requirement for starting withdrawals from 70½ to 72; fixes a provision of the 2017 tax law that inadvertently raised taxes on benefits received by survivors of deceased military veterans; allows part-time workers to sign up for 401(k) plans; and, perhaps most important, allows small businesses to join together on 401(k) plans, making it feasible to offer retirement savings for their employees.

These are hardly radical ideas, and the 417-3 vote in the House reflects strong bipartisan support. Indeed, they seem like the sort of thing lawmakers routinely highlight in their reelection campaigns.

So why is it in the Senate deep freeze?

As many as six senators have used their prerogative to block it, according to Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, whose committee has jurisdiction over the bill. “So we have to go around to each one of the six and find out what the problem is,” Grassley told Roll Call, a Capitol Hill newspaper.

Who are the senators holding up the bill? Sorry, no names. It is the Senate, after all.

Democrats assert that the roadblocks aren’t on their side of the aisle.

“This should have passed eons ago,” said Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, who is co-sponsoring a similar measure along with Grassley.

An estimated 10,000 baby boomers turn 65 every day. Some of them may never have enough money saved to retire comfortably. With stagnating incomes and a rising cost of living, millions of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, unable to set aside much if any money for retirement.

Congress can’t change that with a single bill, but it has a golden opportunity to create incentives for people to get on the path to a comfortable retirement. What is the Senate waiting for?

