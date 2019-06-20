Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

June 20, 2019, 12:09AM

Bohemians and business

EDITOR: The Sonoma County supervisors should put their personal feelings aside and do their duly elected job. Their job is to be fiscally responsible for Sonoma County, not to insert their personal feelings or agendas. Contracting with the Bohemian Club is just good business (“Security OK’d for men-only club,” June 12).

It shouldn’t matter whether supervisors agree with why they are meeting. They bring in huge tax dollars, they hire lots of locals (servers, cleaners, chefs, suppliers), they pay large airport fees for all of those private jets that fly in and out, and lots of local law enforcement officers get the opportunity to earn overtime wages. It’s a win-win for Sonoma County.

CAROLE GALEAZZI

Santa Rosa

Young heroes

EDITOR: Great article by Staff Writer Austin Murphy regarding the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo engineering students designing prosthetic hands for a young burn victim (“Lending a helping hand,” Tuesday). Austin Conrad (hooray, a local) and Ryan Kissinger, along with the other members of Quality of Life Plus of Cal Poly, have changed a young man’s life.

These are the young people who deserve financial assistance to further their studies, or at least priority over those whose majors are art appreciation and the history of knitting. You folks are heroes. Good luck in the future. You are making a difference.

RONALD CROWLEY

Cotati

Trump’s July 4 party

EDITOR: Independence Day has long been a rite of summer for Americans — a day to unite as countrymen, celebrate the birth of our nation, cook out, eat homemade ice cream and watch spectacular fireworks displays. It is a day where patriotism transcends politics. A day when we are Americans, not Democrats and Republicans.

But Donald Trump is done with all that traditional nonsense. A few months ago, he tweeted, “HOLD THE DATE! We will be having one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C., on July 4th. It will be called ‘A Salute To America’ and will be held at the Lincoln Memorial. Major fireworks display, entertainment and an address by your favorite President, me!”

True to his gaudy narcissism, our president wants to turn our beloved holiday into a celebration of him. His proposed event reeks of partisanship. It is doomed to morph into a toxic rally, replete with red hats, vulgar T-shirt slogans and chants of ‘lock her up.” Then, we will have an incoherent, rambling rant to endure, with declarations of “no collusion” and “no obstruction.”

The bottom seems boundless for this sorry soul we elected president. We will honor our country’s genesis in spite of our president. What a world.

JAROLD WRIGHT

Santa Rosa

Failings of one-party rule

EDITOR: When reading about the Democrats’ “sister district” project (“Blue dollars for red states,” Sunday), I was reminded of how mismanaged California is by its one-party government in Sacramento.

The same problem exists here in Sonoma County. One-party rule is never good for any society. It’s always best when there is a healthy competition of ideas.

Today, among our 50 States, California is ranked 26th in employment, 32nd in infrastructure, 35th in public safety, 42nd in fiscal stability and 49th in overall opportunity (Louisiana is 50th); see USNews.com for the full report.

If you’ve been to San Francisco lately, you can see the evidence of this data. You need to be careful where you walk or you’ll step in a variety of nasty refuse, and there’s a high likelihood your car windows will be smashed.

Are these the kind of great accomplishments and policies California Democrats would like to bring to Virginia? I’m sure the citizens of Virginia can’t wait to join the race to the bottom, with California dragging as many down with it as possible.

It’s way past time for Republicans to have a chance to make California great again. We need a healthy competition of ideas here again.

MOIRA JACOBS

Santa Rosa

Comparing conditions

EDITOR: I have a few suggestions for Hollynn D’Lil, who laments the putative mistreatment of migrant children at our southern border and wonders what she can do (“Mistreating children,” Letters, Monday).

First, calm down. Conditions in the countries the migrants are leaving are far worse than those at the southern border, else they wouldn’t be leaving.

Second, get a grip. Babies and children are not being tortured. Thousands of children are not suffering. Present-day American is a long way from Hitler’s Germany. We don’t murder people with disabilities.

Third, go to the border and then to Central America. Compare living conditions in both places, and see for yourself if the incarcerated children are better off here or there.

Fourth, stand at the border and count how many incarcerated immigrants go back home after they are released because conditions here are so inhumane and appalling.

Last, vote.

ED SHOOP

Sonoma

