Wednesday's Letters to the Editor

June 19, 2019, 12:07AM
Cannabis costs

EDITOR: Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore stated during budget hearings that “gambling and cannabis are saving our budget this year” (“County OKs $1.78 billion budget,” Saturday). He pointed to $11 million in revenue from the Graton Resort & Casino over the past seven years and $2.6 million in cannabis revenue over the past three years.

On an annual basis, gambling brought in about $1.6 million and cannabis about $900,000. This revenue accounts for 0.14% of the county’s $1.78 billion budget. Some say that Gore not only seems to be math-challenged, but he also fails to account for the cannabis-related murder investigations and other Sheriff’s Office expenses that gobble up any “surplus” cannabis revenue.

In bringing cannabis production out from the dark shadows, many residents are severely impacted by odor/air quality, scenic corridor horror, traffic, water/aquifer drawdown concerns, environmental concerns, violence concerns and neighborhood incompatibility. Add to this the potential increments of greenhouses, processing barns and ruined visual ridgelines.

These industrial grows belong inside monitored industrial areas — not in any neighborhood.

MARSHA VAS DUPRE

Santa Rosa

Americans’ silence

EDITOR: A million Americans poured onto the Mall in Washington in 1969 to demand an end to a cruel war in Vietnam. Where is our outrage over the war we are enabling in Yemen?

A million Germans poured into the streets of Berlin in 1991 to tear down a wall of oppression. Where is our protest against the imprisonment of children seeking asylum?

A million Chinese poured into the streets of Hong Kong last week to speak out against authoritarianism. Where is our collective voice for the principles of democracy and freedom?

Where is our courage to speak out? Tell me where?

CURTIS CAVIN

Sebastopol

Supervisors backed down

EDITOR: I just read that the Sonoma County supervisors approved security for the Bohemian Club summer encampment this summer (“Security OK’d for men-only club,” June 12).

This group has been around well over 100 years, mostly very wealthy, all men, including many politicians. There are no women allowed. It’s doubtful there any openly LGBQT members. For an organization that has its headquarters in San Francisco, this is mind-boggling.

Could you imagine if President Donald Trump attended this function? I bet almost every major news outlet would be covering it for weeks.

I hope Sonoma County continues to fly the rainbow flag and trying to get equal pay for women, but please practice what you preach.

RALEIGH CHAIX

Willits

Mars and Venus

EDITOR: I am dismayed by the furor over the Bohemian Club. I wonder if the same complainers have a problem with the American Association of University Women, Asian Women in Business, the Financial Women’s Association, Girls Inc., the National Association of Female Executives, the National Council of Negro Women, NOW, the National Women’s Business Council, the Brownies and many others that exclude male membership.

Perhaps it is my advanced age, but I don’t see anything wrong with men and women forming social and/or business- oriented organizations that exclude one or the other sex, providing that those organizations don’t hurt or disrespect anyone. As described in detail in the book “Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus,” there are differences. We should celebrate those differences, not denigrate them.

MICHAEL BURWEN

Petaluma

Trump’s end game

EDITOR: When you hit a beehive with a stick, you’re bound to get stung. Play with fire, you get burned. Bite off more than you can chew … you get the drift. Donald Trump doesn’t. He might get away with bullying spineless politicians, but treating other countries like they should be subservient to the will of our country could lead to our demise, i.e., David and Goliath. I don’t know what Trump’s end game is, but I do know the game will end. Are you really willing to bet in Trump’s favor? He has nothing to lose, but you do.

J.W. HALE

Petaluma

A border proposal

EDITOR: OK, here’s my idea for border security.

— Have Mexico formally request help from the U.S. military to help patrol Mexico’s southern border (isn’t it illegal to put U.S. troops on duty in the U.S.?)

— Move some troops to Mexico’s southern border to help the Mexican forces.

— Provide aid to the people of Central America to try to stabilize the situations in those countries rather than remove any funds (as planned) that might improve the situation.

— Set up stations in their home countries where people can legally apply to enter the U.S.

— Try to understand why these people are desperate enough to leave their homes and try to think of ways to alleviate the problems they are having.

PATRICK O’CONNELL

Rohnert Park

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com

