Skelton: GOP needs a ‘product’ that sells in California

Politics is like private enterprise. You either sell your product or perish.

California voters have not been buying Republican merchandise. So Democrats have monopolized the market.

It’s not the fault of consumers for not liking what the GOP has been peddling. Nor should the Democratic retailers be blamed.

The Republican Party is culpable for not adjusting to the changing California marketplace.

That’s my quick civics lesson about why people who don’t like what Democrats are doing in Sacramento should blame Republicans for allowing themselves to become too weak to compete. They’re super minorities and virtually irrelevant.

Republicans are supposed to provide the checks and balances against Democrats. Their job is to push back. But they’ve atrophied. That’s inexcusable.

I tucked that thought briefly into a column about some highlights and lowlights of a new $215 billion state budget crafted by Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democratic legislators. And a lot of readers — presumably Republicans — emailed me that it was twisted logic.

Some examples:

“You can’t blame Republicans for the third-world mess that is now California. Leftist, liberal voters have made it a one-party state. No conservative can get elected.”

“You got it wrong. It is all on the Democrats.. Democrats are to blame by turning a blind eye and really encouraging illegal immigration.”

“Democrats are giving everything away.”

“By the same token, you’d argue that if you’re unhappy with Trump, blame Dems, right? If they had put up a better candidate, he would have never been elected?”

Exactly. I was arguing that in 2016 even before Democrats nominated Hillary Clinton, a flawed candidate who ran a terrible campaign. I do blame Democrats for President Donald Trump.

I called former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, a centrist Republican who famously warned a GOP state convention in 2007 that “in movie terms, we are dying at the box office. We are not filling the seats.”

In that speech, Schwarzenegger praised Ronald Reagan as “the pragmatic conservative who reached out and captured the political center.” And he quoted then-Gov. Reagan’s remarks 40 years earlier to a Republican activist group:

“We cannot become a narrow sectarian party in which all must swear allegiance to prescribed commandments. Such a party can be highly disciplined, but it does not win elections. This kind of party soon disappears in a blaze of glorious defeat.”

Reagan’s prophecy was on target: The California Republican Party has all but disappeared in a blaze of defeats, but they haven’t been glorious.

Schwarzenegger, 71, has resumed his acting career and is chairman of the Schwarzenegger Institute at USC, a centrist think tank. I asked him whether the California GOP could revive itself.

“What you need to do is to be competitive,” he said. “It’s like a business, right? The ones that offer the best service are the ones who get the most business. Same with the party. The party that has the most answers to problems, they’re getting the action, the votes.”

Schwarzenegger said voters particularly wanted answers to problems of health care, education and climate change, and Republicans aren’t providing them.

“They’re extremely important to women,” he added.

“When I was (governor), Republicans were complaining about the women they were losing. That was no surprise to me when I got into it. They said ‘no’ to anything.”