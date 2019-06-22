Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

June 22, 2019
June 22, 2019, 12:09AM

Stony Point safety

EDITOR: In Sunday’s article about the deaths of people walking and biking along Stony Point road (“Changes scant along deadly knot of roads”), Santa Rosa representatives explained that lack of funding has limited the city’s ability to make significant changes that would make the roadway safer.

However, just a week prior, the City Council voted to request that $10 million in county sales tax be diverted from Fulton Road improvements to pay for expanding the congested Hearn Avenue freeway overpass (“SR seeks bridge funding,” June 12).

When there’s a will, there’s a way. Clearly, now is the time to seek funding to address safety for bicycles and pedestrians on Stony Point Road — before someone else gets needlessly killed.

JENNY BARD

Santa Rosa

A perpetual campaign

EDITOR: News reports that President Donald Trump was officially starting his 2020 campaign were revelatory. It hadn’t been clear that he was finished with his 2016 campaign yet, but I suppose that is a technicality since he really never does anything except campaign.

It might help him to take some time off to study history and current events in order to spare himself the effort of inventing new facts. Invented facts are convenient in their way, but they are apt to be a liability in the process of predicting whether policies will produce the desired outcome. For example, if you decide 2+2=7 your carpentry projects might disappoint you.

STEPHEN HAWKES

Healdsburg

Recycling plastic

EDITOR: I can remember when soda bottles and cans didn’t have a return deposit. Roadsides were covered with unsightly cans and bottles. Now rarely do you see them along the road.

I think a similar solution could be used with plastic. Charge a tax that will cover the cost of disposing and recycling plastic.

Plastic is too ingrained in our society to tell people that they can’t have plastic combs, razors, etc. I know bags are the main concern, but we have many other plastic disposables. We need an economic incentive to deal with the problem.

I believe that manufactures should pay the tax. I know they’ll pass the cost on, but some will find cheaper ways to get products to consumers without using plastic in order to outsell or offer lower prices than their competitors.

At the least, a tax would raise money that could be earmarked to start cleaning up the environment. We can start small and build on bags first. But that includes that bag of frozen peas, corn — whatever plastic bag it is.

And last but not least, that doesn’t mean disposing of plastic in a different country. It means recycling it.

LYNDA JO SHEEHAN

Santa Rosa

More Sanders, please

EDITOR: I urge you to write more fair and positive articles about Bernie Sanders. After fighting for the rights of Americans for 40 years, he deserves more attention. Every day he fights for everyday people. Don’t be on the wrong side of history and continue to ignore him, while covering copycat candidates like Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren.

TAMARA MORGANTINI

Santa Rosa

Heartless treatment

EDITOR: Now I’ve read it all. Sarah Fabian, the senior litigation counsel for the U.S. Justice Department, has gone in front of a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to request that the immigrant children Donald Trump has now ordered detained in internment camps be denied simple hygiene products such as toothpaste and soap because hygiene is not on the list of items “that must be provided in border facilities” (“Feds make case for denying soap to migrant children,” Wednesday).

The fact that this heartless and uncompassionate argument against cleanliness for children has made it all the way to the appellate court is sickening and a travesty.

These are children, plain and simple. They have done nothing wrong except become victims of Donald Trump’s hatred and racism, yet we — the United States, the land of the free — are treating them worse than circus animals.

Hard core prisoners in maximum security prisons are allowed soap and water and shampoo and toothpaste. What is her excuse for these children?

CAROLE I. HUYGEN

Rohnert Park

Competing ideas

EDITOR: I, like Moira Jacobs (“Failings of one-party rule,” Letters, Thursday), live in Santa Rosa. And having lived in San Francisco previously, I’ve seen some of the “failings” she highlights in her letter. And yet, Deutsche Bank’s annual survey of cities around the world ranks San Francisco first in salaries and after-rent disposable income, and ninth in “quality of life.”

Deutsche Bank credits San Francisco’s high rankings not to political leadership but to “the tech sector,” which many also blame for a significant share of that city’s problems. It seems likely that any and all benefits of any city, county or country have multiple causes and contributors. None can be solely credited to or blamed upon incumbent political leadership, whichever party is in power.

I agree with Jacobs’ call for “a healthy competition of ideas” in Sacramento and in Washington. But if we’re not seeing enough such ideas from Republicans, we can’t blame one-party government alone. It’s up to Republicans and the media to get those ideas in front of us voters. In The Press Democrat, Dan Walters’ column has been a great start. More, please.

MICHAEL DORTCH

Santa Rosa

