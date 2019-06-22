Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Stony Point safety

EDITOR: In Sunday’s article about the deaths of people walking and biking along Stony Point road (“Changes scant along deadly knot of roads”), Santa Rosa representatives explained that lack of funding has limited the city’s ability to make significant changes that would make the roadway safer.

However, just a week prior, the City Council voted to request that $10 million in county sales tax be diverted from Fulton Road improvements to pay for expanding the congested Hearn Avenue freeway overpass (“SR seeks bridge funding,” June 12).

When there’s a will, there’s a way. Clearly, now is the time to seek funding to address safety for bicycles and pedestrians on Stony Point Road — before someone else gets needlessly killed.

JENNY BARD

Santa Rosa

A perpetual campaign

EDITOR: News reports that President Donald Trump was officially starting his 2020 campaign were revelatory. It hadn’t been clear that he was finished with his 2016 campaign yet, but I suppose that is a technicality since he really never does anything except campaign.

It might help him to take some time off to study history and current events in order to spare himself the effort of inventing new facts. Invented facts are convenient in their way, but they are apt to be a liability in the process of predicting whether policies will produce the desired outcome. For example, if you decide 2+2=7 your carpentry projects might disappoint you.

STEPHEN HAWKES

Healdsburg

Recycling plastic

EDITOR: I can remember when soda bottles and cans didn’t have a return deposit. Roadsides were covered with unsightly cans and bottles. Now rarely do you see them along the road.

I think a similar solution could be used with plastic. Charge a tax that will cover the cost of disposing and recycling plastic.

Plastic is too ingrained in our society to tell people that they can’t have plastic combs, razors, etc. I know bags are the main concern, but we have many other plastic disposables. We need an economic incentive to deal with the problem.

I believe that manufactures should pay the tax. I know they’ll pass the cost on, but some will find cheaper ways to get products to consumers without using plastic in order to outsell or offer lower prices than their competitors.

At the least, a tax would raise money that could be earmarked to start cleaning up the environment. We can start small and build on bags first. But that includes that bag of frozen peas, corn — whatever plastic bag it is.

And last but not least, that doesn’t mean disposing of plastic in a different country. It means recycling it.

LYNDA JO SHEEHAN

Santa Rosa

More Sanders, please

EDITOR: I urge you to write more fair and positive articles about Bernie Sanders. After fighting for the rights of Americans for 40 years, he deserves more attention. Every day he fights for everyday people. Don’t be on the wrong side of history and continue to ignore him, while covering copycat candidates like Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren.

TAMARA MORGANTINI

Santa Rosa

Heartless treatment