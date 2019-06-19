PD Editorial: Now robocalls are undermining health care

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai might have been a touch hyperbolic when he called robocalls the “scourge of civilization,” but not much. Robocalls are annoying at the best of times and predatory at the worst. Now, there’s news that they’re bad for everyone’s health, too.

The Washington Post reported this week that robocalls have targeted health care providers. The people behind the calls hope, presumably, that a gullible doctor, nurse or other hospital employee will share information that would allow them to target sensitive personal and medical records.

Robocallers typically use a fake phone number (spoofing) so that it appears the call is from a local phone. That’s a problem for a hospital because it could be a call from someone in need of medical help. They can’t just ignore it.

The Post story recounts an incident in April at Tufts Medical Center in Boston during which the hospital received 4,500 calls in two hours. That disrupted the hospital’s communications systems.

Robocallers attack health care in the other direction, too. The same spoofing technology can make a call appear as if it were from a local hospital. That, too, is a hard call to ignore. What if someone you love is in the emergency room? If even just a handful of people are duped by the ensuing request for insurance information or a credit card number, the robocallers have a payday.

By one estimate, there were 48 billion robocalls made in the United States last year, and the FCC predicts that half of all calls people receive this year will be spam.

Things might soon change.

Congress has been kicking around legislation to increase penalties on robocallers and demanding that the telecommunications industry do a better job authenticating calls. The bills have bipartisan support because no one, no matter their political alignment, likes spam phone calls at dinnertime.

Meanwhile, the FCC has already acted, albeit with a few shortcomings. A couple of weeks ago, the commission adopted rules authorizing cellphone companies to block robocalls by default. The old system relied on an opt-in process that many people don’t know about. Now companies can do it automatically, with customers able to opt out if they really want to receive robocalls. The FCC also will require companies to implement new caller identification authentication systems (so-called SHAKEN/STIR technology) by the end of the year.

Those are promising steps, but consumers should keep a wary eye on how they work in practice. The FCC stopped short of requiring an opt-out system for blocking robocalls. Companies could choose to stick with the status quo.

And nothing prohibits companies from charging fees for the blocking service even as they stand to save billions of dollars if network capacity is no longer lost to robocalls. They might choose to make their customers’ experiences better and call it a day, but what telecommunications company has ever not charged a new fee for something?

The FCC should have mandated free, automatic blocking.

Regulating robocalls is hard. Rules must be careful not to block legitimate robocalls, like when a school calls parents about a smoke day. But the challenge is not insurmountable. Americans shouldn’t fear answering their phones.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com