Lopez: A lesson in how lottery money is spent

‘Where is the money from the lottery going?” asked a reader named Jean.

It never fails. Write about school funding shortages in California, and the emails start pouring in from people who insist the lottery was supposed to solve all our education money issues and wonder why it hasn’t.

The latest barrage came after my column about an L.A. school district parcel tax that suffered a crushing defeat at the polls, despite a projected budget deficit in coming years.

“The Lottery Money,” wrote Fern. “Where is it?”

Sometimes readers are merely quizzical. Other times they’re indignant.

“Why are you not talking about the lottery?” asked Carol. “I’m sure you remember when it was on the ballot, a big selling point was that the majority of the pie would go to our public schools to offset costs. Is no one looking deep into the corruption of the lottery in our state?”

OK, so today I am talking about the lottery. I am not the first to do so and probably will not be the last. In 2016, my Los Angeles colleague John Myers capably explained the mystery of the “missing” lottery money, but the message doesn’t seem to have gotten through to everyone.

Since Carol introduced the specter of corruption, let me begin with a June 7 story by Los Angeles Times reporter Patrick McGreevy, who reported the resignation of California Lottery director Hugo Lopez (no relation) after a string of controversies. In April, a state audit concluded that lottery officials ran up $305,000 in improper or questionable expenses over four years on travel, food, gifts and entertainment.

Shame on them. But before you say, “Aha! So that’s where the money goes,” let’s get to the basic math.

The lottery, approved by voters in 1984, was never intended to be a major funder of the state’s schools. Last year the lottery sent a record $1.7 billion to K-12 schools and colleges and universities, but that money is divided among thousands of schools and covers only about 1.5% of the state’s total education budget.

Some of my readers recall that when the lottery started, 34 cents of every dollar was supposed to go to education. But in 2010, the Legislature relaxed that requirement on the theory that bigger payouts would bring more total revenue. The same bill limited administrative costs to 13% of sales.

So who got the biggest chunk of the $7 billion taken in by the lottery last year?

Lottery winners.

Lottery revenues have increased in recent years, so it’s fair to ask if a bigger percentage should go to schools. But even with such an adjustment, California’s shameful ranking in the bottom tier of funding per pupil isn’t going to change.

So what’s the answer?

Brace yourself, because it involves some tinkering with Proposition 13. But before you scream, your property taxes as a homeowner would not change. Only commercial property owners would get raked.

My L.A. Times colleague Michael Hiltzik laid out the details in March, and I’ve written in the past about how the business side got an even bigger break than homeowners from California’s landmark 1978 tax-cutting proposition.

To summarize, Proposition 13 was established because as property values rose rapidly, people feared they’d be priced out of their homes by soaring property taxes. Proposition 13 established modest annual increases until a property changes ownership, at which point it’s reassessed at market value.