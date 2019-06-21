Friday’s Letters to the Editor

June 21, 2019

Overnight parking sites

EDITOR: I’m writing to suggest that owners of large business properties make arrangements to allow safe overnight parking for people who have no home but their vehicles.

I was told at Santa Rosa City Hall that their people cannot contact these property owners (as well as a long list of other things the city cannot or will not do). Also, I was told this type of arrangement can’t be done without some money from the city for portable toilets and hand-washing stations.

Places like the old Kmart parking lot, Costco and Coddingtown are possible sites for overnight parking.

I am now helping four homeless working people, and I am partially disabled and living on a fixed income.

BETTY J. LeDONNE

Santa Rosa

A flag’s meaning

EDITOR: Bernard Woessner’s recent letter regarding rainbow flags at public buildings and embassies left me puzzled (“No rainbow flags,” Monday). He seems to believe his excessive traveling gives him moral superiority over the many officials and government workers who feel the rainbow flag is appropriate. If he sees the rainbow as a “sign of the seal of the Noahic Covenant — Genesis 9,” why would he object to its display? Is it because others see a different sign? It seems to me the American flag also stands for what the LGBQT community is asking for.

MARK MARELLI

Santa Rosa

A divisive president

EDITOR: I’m angry and heartbroken at the same time. Our man in the White House has torn apart everything most of us believe in. At his reelection rally, he yelled: “Our radical Democrat opponents are driven by hatred, prejudice and rage. They want to destroy you, and they want to destroy our country as we know it.”

Destroy you and our country? Really?

What is happening? Why must I wonder what kind of person my friends are who support him? Have they also lost their moral and ethical standards? Why would they support a narcissist who lies, belittles, doesn’t apologize and loves dictators. Yes, he wants to be one. Desperately. He is not a good human being.

Have 62 million people, including some of my friends, decided we should be the People’s Republic of America? If so, they don’t care about or love their children or grandchildren. Are they now the “hurray for me and to hell with you” faction?

Most everything the man at the top has done is against minorities, ecology, hardworking people or goodness. All for self-gratification. I love the United States and get sick every time he spouts his hate. It just shouldn’t be.

JOHN SKINNER

Fort Bragg

Men’s and women’s clubs

EDITOR: Political correctness has run amok. I don’t want men joining my women’s club, and I see nothing wrong with men having their own club. We need a space away from the opposite sex to share a camaraderie unique to our gender. I support the county supervisors in their decision to allow the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office security to the Bohemian Club gathering (“Security OK’d for men-only club,” June 12). From what I read, the club is even paying for it.

PATRICIA LOUKS

Petaluma

No to war with Iran

EDITOR: I call on the U.S. government to cancel its perilous plans for war strikes on Iran.

The truth is that military confrontation with Iran will bring only more death and destruction to humanity, thus making world peace more impossible than ever before.

War with Iran would bring the entire world closer to the abyss from which stopping global warming and ending the frightening nuclear arms race may no longer be attainable. Going to war with Iran would continue on the mad path that can only lead to humankind’s eventual suicide in a final World War III.

So it is up to us, the ordinary people of the world, to assert our right to continue to exist on this miraculous planet. It is our responsibility to prevent our own self-destruction by demanding that our politicians cancel their preparations for yet another pointless war.

The United States should restore the nuclear deal with Iran, end its sanctions and plan for a future of genuine human fulfillment and joyous living.

RAMA KUMAR

Fairfax

Ending vital research

EDITOR: The Trump administration’s termination of government funding for vital fetal tissue research, to appease the president’s political base, underscores his contempt for honorable governance and the welfare of our citizenry.

The scientific community has concluded that the many life-saving benefits from fetal tissue research, which include some vaccines and treatments for cancer among other sicknesses, cannot be replicated without these studies. Contrary to implied claims, this research entails only tissue that would otherwise be discarded,

This capricious robbery of hope from those who suffer from incurable sicknesses typifies Donald Trump’s political motivation in essentially all his policies. His war against vital reforms to our environment, which is deteriorating at an alarming rate, is another example.

Primary blame for the damage to our health and our planet from these destructive policies lies not with Trump, nor with the legislators who haven’t checking his behavior. Instead it lies with the voters who planted him in office and now tolerate his destructive tactics.

ROBERT SETTGAST

San Rafael

