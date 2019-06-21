Skelton: Apologizing for a ‘not-so-golden’ past

In a Time Life book titled “The Indians of California,” there’s a passage that probably isn’t taught to schoolchildren studying our not-so-golden state’s checkered history.

It reads:

“One old Pomo woman looked on in horror as two whites impaled a little girl on the bayonets of their guns and tossed the body in the water. (She) saw a little boy and a mother and baby put to death in similar fashion. One man was strung up by a noose and a large fire built under him …”

That happened on what soon became known as Bloody Island at Clear Lake.

There’s a historical marker that reads: “On this island in 1850, U.S. soldiers nearly annihilated all its inhabitants for the murder of two white men. Doubt exists of these Indians’ guilt.”

There’s no doubt two white ranchers were killed by a handful of Indians. The ranchers had enslaved, tortured and starved the Indians. They were planning to force-march the “surplus” — those unfit or unneeded for ranch labor — to Sutter’s Fort in the Sacramento Valley 100 miles away. A final straw was when the ranchers captured the chief’s young wife and forced her to live with them.

After the chief and some buddies killed the two ranchers, the U.S. Army retaliated by massacring much of the Pomo tribe. The commander wrote his general: “The number killed I confidently report at not less than 60, and doubt little that it extended to 100 and upwards.”

On Tuesday, 169 years later, California’s governor finally apologized for the likes of Bloody Island.

Technically, state government wasn’t the assassin at Clear Lake. The U.S. Cavalry was. California was still four months short of official statehood. But the carnage unquestionably reflected the prevailing California political sentiment.

The next January, California’s first elected governor, Peter Burnett, declared in his State of the State address: “That a war of extermination will continue to be waged between the two races until the Indian race becomes extinct must be expected.”

In the 1850s, the Legislature appropriated $1.29 million to wage militia war against California’s Native Americans. Some of that money was used to pay bounties for body parts — 25 cents per scalp, up to $5 for a whole head.

California’s indigenous population exceeded 200,000 in 1800, but plummeted to around 15,000 by 1900.

“It’s called a genocide,” Gavin Newsom said at a ceremony with Native American leaders along the Sacramento River in 103 degree heat. “That’s what it was. A genocide. No other way to describe it and that’s the way it needs to be described in the history books. …

“You have to call things what they are. … We allowed vigilantes. We organized militias. We funded them. We reimbursed them and we got the federal government to make us whole. That was genocide. …

“And so,” he concluded, “I’m here to say the following: I’m sorry on behalf of the state of California.”

OK, but so what? Why now? And what good does it do?

For starters, why not?

It does mean that California’s government finally acknowledges that a significant number of the state’s early elected officials and pioneer citizens were a bunch of greedy, bigoted thugs. It’s healthy to admit that.