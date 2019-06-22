The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“No more lying, no more crooks, no more president’s dirty looks.”

MARIO ALIOTO, Sonoma

“ ‘Celebrity Big Brother,’ here I come.”

RENEE FOPPE, Petaluma

“Well, here’s something you can believe … I’m outta here.”

JIM FAHY, Santa Rosa

“I’ve been diagnosed with PTPD — Post-traumatic Press Disorder.”

LEO LANE, Petaluma

“My next gig? If you or a loved one has been diagnosed with mesothelioma, you may be entitled to financial compensation”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“I’ll be ready for your call Fox News.”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia