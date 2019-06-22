The Last Word: This week’s top picks
“No more lying, no more crooks, no more president’s dirty looks.”
MARIO ALIOTO, Sonoma
“ ‘Celebrity Big Brother,’ here I come.”
RENEE FOPPE, Petaluma
“Well, here’s something you can believe … I’m outta here.”
JIM FAHY, Santa Rosa
“I’ve been diagnosed with PTPD — Post-traumatic Press Disorder.”
LEO LANE, Petaluma
“My next gig? If you or a loved one has been diagnosed with mesothelioma, you may be entitled to financial compensation”
BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa
“I’ll be ready for your call Fox News.”
MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia