PD Editorial: Even automakers don’t want lower emissions standards

Nearly all of the world’s major automakers are pleading for a truce between California and the federal government as a war over vehicle emissions standards draws nearer. President Donald Trump should pay heed: Less efficiency and more fragmentation in the national market for cars and trucks will not make America great again.

Earlier this month, 17 automakers — including Ford, General Motors and Toyota — released a joint letter warning that the Trump administration’s intent to roll back vehicle emissions targets could hurt their profitability and create “untenable” instability.

At the same time, the automakers wrote to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, urging him to compromise with the federal government on fuel economy and pollution rules. Negotiations between the two parties ended in failure last time, and the Trump administration is expected to issue its revised efficiency standards this summer.

The revisions would weaken standards adopted by the Obama administration in 2012 requiring that new cars and trucks sold in 2025 achieve average fuel economy ratings of about 50 miles per gallon of gas.

Trump opposes these rules, claiming the targets are too ambitious. His environmental and transportation agencies initially proposed a 37 mpg goal for cars sold after 2020. They also called for an end to California’s authority to set its own vehicle emissions standards.

California adopted the nation’s first vehicle pollution controls in 1966. Those rules were grandfathered into the federal Clean Air Act of 1970. The state has played a leading role in efforts to reduce vehicle emissions ever since — the Obama administration’s fuel efficiency standards, for example, emerged from negotiations between federal agencies and the California Air Resources Board.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra promises to sue the federal government to block rule changes. The state already filed a preemptive lawsuit last year, joined by the so-called CARB jurisdictions — the 17 other states and the District of Columbia that have adopted the California Air Resources Board’s vehicle emissions standards as their own.

California and the CARB jurisdictions account for about 40% of the nation’s car and truck sales.

No wonder the automakers are worried. They’ve already been rattled by Trump’s threat of tariffs on parts imported from Mexico. Looming ahead is what the automakers’ letter calls an “extended period of litigation and uncertainty,” possibly resulting in the United States having two sets of vehicle emission and efficiency standards.

Newsom should respond to the automakers by indicating a willingness to negotiate. But there must be no broad retreat from the efficiency and emissions targets, in California or nationally.

China, the European Union and the world’s other leading markets have adopted vehicle efficiency standards roughly in line with the United States’ Obama-era goals. And the U.S. targets are not as ambitious as they sound: After allowing for improvements in air conditioning and discounting for testing conditions, the real-world goal for 2025 is an average of 36 miles per gallon, compared to 24.7 mpg in 2016.

More fuel-efficient vehicles will bring cleaner air, a slower rate of climate change and an estimated $140 billion in savings for consumers by 2030. Those gains — along with stability for the auto industry — are worth fighting for.

