Thumbs down: Stony Point Road needs help now

Santa Rosa cannot ignore the carnage on Stony Point Road. One in 10 fatal bicycle and pedestrian accidents in the city over the past 10 years took place along a half-mile stretch of Stony Point between West Third Street and Sebastopol Road, according to collision data compiled by UC Berkeley researchers. With large apartment complexes, busy shopping centers, a Joe Rodota Trail crossing and an interchange with Highway 12, it’s a “high-injury network.” That’s the city’s bureaucratic label for a dangerous combination of vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians traveling past roadside memorials for those who didn’t make it home.

Police have stepped up enforcement, but no safety improvements are scheduled. Why not? City officials say money is tight, so they want to make sure they spend it effectively. We can’t criticize them for that. But the city needs to expedite its study of possible solutions. In the meantime, how much could it cost to reconfigure crosswalk signals, as already has been done downtown, to give pedestrians a few seconds head start before traffic lights turn green? As Tom Davies, whose daughter was killed last year in a Stony Point Road crosswalk, said: “If we can do a better job there, it might save somebody else.”

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com