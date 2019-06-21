Thumbs down: Stony Point Road needs help now

THE EDITORIAL BOARD
June 21, 2019, 12:09AM
Updated 4 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Santa Rosa cannot ignore the carnage on Stony Point Road. One in 10 fatal bicycle and pedestrian accidents in the city over the past 10 years took place along a half-mile stretch of Stony Point between West Third Street and Sebastopol Road, according to collision data compiled by UC Berkeley researchers. With large apartment complexes, busy shopping centers, a Joe Rodota Trail crossing and an interchange with Highway 12, it’s a “high-injury network.” That’s the city’s bureaucratic label for a dangerous combination of vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians traveling past roadside memorials for those who didn’t make it home.

Police have stepped up enforcement, but no safety improvements are scheduled. Why not? City officials say money is tight, so they want to make sure they spend it effectively. We can’t criticize them for that. But the city needs to expedite its study of possible solutions. In the meantime, how much could it cost to reconfigure crosswalk signals, as already has been done downtown, to give pedestrians a few seconds head start before traffic lights turn green? As Tom Davies, whose daughter was killed last year in a Stony Point Road crosswalk, said: “If we can do a better job there, it might save somebody else.”

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine