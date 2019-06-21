A small investment with big dividends

Thumbs up to the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors for finding $6 million to maintain community mental health programs — and to the advocates and patients who didn’t give up when county officials said budget constraints necessitated cutbacks. The money approved by the supervisors will keep residential care homes, peer counseling and family services running for the next two years.

About 1 in 5 Americans — more than 46 million people — experience mental illness in any given year. The numbers are considerably higher among the homeless. The economic and social costs identified by the National Alliance on Mental Illness are staggering — $193.2 billion in lost earnings annually, a 37% drop-out rate for students aged 14-21 and 25 years off the average lifespan. Anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress, bipolar disorder — these are treatable medical conditions, but too many people don’t get the care they need. It would have been even worse if the supervisors hadn’t kept local mental health programs intact.

