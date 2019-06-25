Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

June 25, 2019, 12:03AM

Misused military

EDITOR: John Bolton, President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, never met a war he didn’t like. Except maybe the one he could have been eligible for, Vietnam, had he not received a favorable draft lottery number and joined the Army Reserve. The same can be said of Dick Cheney, George W. Bush and Donald Trump. Sending others’ kids to war for the good of America is OK, but thanks, I’ll stay home. Bolton has Trump’s ear.

The latest fiasco — a retaliatory attack on Iran — was stopped minutes before execution due to Captain America’s worry about casualties not being “proportionate” to the loss of a drone. As if he wasn’t briefed on that by the military planners earlier (he was). But that’s what you’re led to believe if you read the tweets. He saved the day. What a humanitarian. This whole thing looks a Marx Brothers movie.

Trump treats the Defense Department like a personal toy. In between taking Air Force One to his resorts, which make money housing and feeding the security and staff, he boasts about how “he” has given military personnel record pay raises and “rebuilt” the military (false).

I’m a veteran in the same age range as the above-mentioned luminaries, and I’m appalled by this administration’s treatment and misuse of our military.

DWIGHT DALEY

Santa Rosa

Where safety begins

EDITOR: Efforts to make Stony Point Road safer for bikes are welcome (“Changes scant along deadly knot of roads,” June 16), but one of those tragic deaths involved a bike rider traveling on the sidewalk against traffic. That is illegal.

Safety begins with knowledge, judgment and personal decisions. Start there before inventing a new wheel and asking government for more money to protect us from ourselves.

Nothing will make the loss of a young woman right, but prevent more deaths with knowledge, judgment and personal decisions.

ROGER DELGADO

Sebastopol

Homeless housing

EDITOR: I’m happy to hear that funds will be available from Proposition 2, the No Place Like Home tax on millionaires, to build homes for mentally ill homeless people in Napa and Sonoma counties (“$29 million on way for homeless housing,” Saturday). According to the article, it will cost $30 million to build 128 affordable housing units in Santa Rosa’s Caritas Village. That’s $234,375 to build each unit. I hope that some of that cost includes buildings that offer needed services.

I wonder if the state Department of Housing and Community Development were to reach out to the community, and specifically the homeless community, and offer apprenticeship opportunities to help build these homes if the cost could be lowered substantially to stretch the dollars, build more housing and give people skills that are much needed in our community.

SUSAN BENDINELLI

Sebastopol

Immigrants’ experience

EDITOR: Years later, after we were grown, my mother hosted Japanese exchange students, visited Japan and took classes in Asian cooking, art and history. When I asked her where this apparent sudden taste for all things Japanese originated, she told me of her childhood neighbors in rural North Hollywood in the 1930s. Her Italian mother’s vineyard of mission grapes was next to her Japanese American neighbors’ carrot field.

The kids were back and forth to one another’s houses all the time, and each helped the other with harvest. That is, until her own mother was limited to a 50-mile radius from home and her neighbors were arrested and taken to internment camps.

So far in the past, and now I chuckle to imagine Japanese American descendants in Los Angeles puzzling why their grandmother just loved Italian food.

Or is it today that immigrant families, children and neighbors fear being arrested and taken to internment camps?

MICHELINE JUSTMAN

Santa Rosa

Bohemian Club ‘fuss’

EDITOR: I would be remiss to my own upbringing and beliefs if I would remain silent on the recently created issue of the approval of Sheriff’s Office security for the Bohemian Club’s annual meeting. What is all the fuss about, really?

Only the good Lord has any control over what sex a person gets born having. The Bohemian Club has, I am sure, spent a good deal of its own money in support of Sonoma County businesses and, if the truth ever be told, probably more than the rest of us.

The Bohos have, for the most part, been as patriotic and supportive of California and the nation as the women presently on our county’s Board of Supervisors. So what right do they have to question the policies of this arcane, honored private organization?

FRANK BAUMGARDNER

Santa Rosa

