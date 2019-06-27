Close to Home: When parents and kids become ‘legal strangers’

A friend of mine recently called to make a medical appointment for her son — something she had done countless times before. My friend was stunned to learn she no longer had the right to schedule her son’s appointments nor access his medical record because he is now 18.

Parents aren’t entitled to access health information or make medical decisions once their children turn 18 — even when a child is still on the parents’ insurance plan.

Many parents aren’t aware that they become “legal strangers” when their children come of age. Because I am a medical social worker, I was prepared for this.

When my daughters turned 18, besides talking about how to negotiate the early adult years, my top priority was getting both of them to complete an advance health directive — before they launched into college and travels.

I wanted to be sure we wouldn’t encounter any barriers to getting information or helping them if there were a medical emergency, at home or out of town.

Fortunately, my daughters understood the value of this process, and in completing their advance directives, they gave my husband and me legal authority to speak for them in a medical crisis if ever needed. Young adults who are estranged from their families, however, may want to complete an advance directive to ensure that someone who can represent their values and priorities is entitled to speak for them.

Advance care planning isn’t only for elders in our community or newly minted adults. All of us are subject to unexpected illness and accidents. Have you considered what you would want in a medical emergency if you were not able to speak or make choices for yourself? Have you talked about your wishes with your family, friends and primary care physician?

Most importantly, have you completed an advance health care directive to articulate those wishes, and have you shared this with everyone involved?

Recognizing our own mortality is part of taking on the responsibilities of adulthood.

Imagine if we also taught our young people the power of preparing for a medical crisis and having conversations to express what they would want. We empower ourselves, our friends and family, and community members, by talking about the importance of completing an advance health care directive and communicating our wishes to loved ones and medical providers.

At this time of year, many families with a new adult in their midst are talking about updated responsibilities and new “house rules” and, perhaps, a move to attend a distant college. Take a moment to include advance care planning in these conversations.

If you are not sure where to start, you can find help locally. My Care My Plan: Speak Up Sonoma County is a community initiative that was developed to encourage everyone age 18 and older to contemplate, communicate and document their health care wishes.

My Care My Plan is offering a free workshop on advance care planning and advance health care directives in Santa Rosa from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on July 16. For more information and to register, go to “events” at www.MyCareMyPlanSonoma.org.

Taylor McCandless is a medical social worker with Healing at Home, a division of Hospice by the Bay, and co-chair of My Care, My Plan: Speak Up Sonoma County.