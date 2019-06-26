Wednesday’s letters to the editor

Petaluma’s minimum wage

EDITOR: As a vegan food justice nonprofit, a part of our mission is working in solidarity with farmworkers as well as working for equal access to healthy foods in communities of color and low-income communities.

There is a lot to be done in this area, from creating more urban and residential gardens to supporting the opening of worker-owned cooperatives.

It is a complex issue and one that varies from community to community.

However, as part of our focus groups, one consistent issue continues to come up: The individuals living in these communities emphasize that cost is a huge factor as they don’t make a lot of money.

This is why we strongly support the increase of the minimum wage to $15 an hour in Petaluma. A full-time job at 40 hours a week at $15 per hour is only slightly more than $30,000 per year.

Our organization is based in Petaluma, and we pay our employees living wages. We may be small, but ensuring that our workers aren’t struggling means we do our part for our organization, for society and, most importantly, for them.

LAUREN ORNELAS

Executive director, Food Empowerment Project

Socrates’ admonition

EDITOR: Socrates famously said, “The unexamined life is not worth living.” He incessantly tormented everyone about everything, especially the politicians and religious leaders of his day, as Athens was declining into hegemony. He asked “Why?” He demanded “prove it” from authorities. So much so that they tried him, with the greatest of his charges being “corrupting youth.”

Despots and religions hate two things most. Questioning their authority and judgment, and any engagement with youth that might get youth thinking about the power structures. Socrates could have saved himself by apologizing. He chose instead to drink poison hemlock.

The current occupant of the White House has demagogic tendencies. He doesn’t like being questioned. He hates being closely observed. He desires to incarcerate his opposition. He is secretive. He runs from tradition. He runs toward dictators.

As with Socrates, in the name of democracy, it is our duty to examine and question authorities. What this president does is anathema to the framework of what America is. We can tell him, and those who follow him, that this is not acceptable. In this country, we do that with the vote. Remember to exercise that option. Turn it around with that simple strategy.

BOB MARKETOS

Petaluma

Surrounded by weeds

EDITOR: Has anyone else noticed the abundance of weeds all throughout Sonoma County? I see no county workers cutting back the weeds, which are in medians, next to sidewalks, empty lots, park land, along Fountaingrove Parkway, etc. Where is the tax money going? Not to our roads, and surely not to weed abatement.

LUCIA B. McNALLY

Santa Rosa

Another war

EDITOR: During the Vietnam War, thousands of innocent people died on both sides. It took many years for a serious public antiwar upheaval to take shape.

In 2003, before the U.S. invaded Iraq, there was a considerable antiwar protest, mainly outside the United States. The U.S. mainstream media managed to prepare the U.S. population for the war.

The aftermath of that unneeded — and, as some experts would say, cruel — invasion was so dramatic that we still see the remnants of it.