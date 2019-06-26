Wednesday’s letters to the editor

June 26, 2019, 12:03AM

Petaluma’s minimum wage

EDITOR: As a vegan food justice nonprofit, a part of our mission is working in solidarity with farmworkers as well as working for equal access to healthy foods in communities of color and low-income communities.

There is a lot to be done in this area, from creating more urban and residential gardens to supporting the opening of worker-owned cooperatives.

It is a complex issue and one that varies from community to community.

However, as part of our focus groups, one consistent issue continues to come up: The individuals living in these communities emphasize that cost is a huge factor as they don’t make a lot of money.

This is why we strongly support the increase of the minimum wage to $15 an hour in Petaluma. A full-time job at 40 hours a week at $15 per hour is only slightly more than $30,000 per year.

Our organization is based in Petaluma, and we pay our employees living wages. We may be small, but ensuring that our workers aren’t struggling means we do our part for our organization, for society and, most importantly, for them.

LAUREN ORNELAS

Executive director, Food Empowerment Project

Socrates’ admonition

EDITOR: Socrates famously said, “The unexamined life is not worth living.” He incessantly tormented everyone about everything, especially the politicians and religious leaders of his day, as Athens was declining into hegemony. He asked “Why?” He demanded “prove it” from authorities. So much so that they tried him, with the greatest of his charges being “corrupting youth.”

Despots and religions hate two things most. Questioning their authority and judgment, and any engagement with youth that might get youth thinking about the power structures. Socrates could have saved himself by apologizing. He chose instead to drink poison hemlock.

The current occupant of the White House has demagogic tendencies. He doesn’t like being questioned. He hates being closely observed. He desires to incarcerate his opposition. He is secretive. He runs from tradition. He runs toward dictators.

As with Socrates, in the name of democracy, it is our duty to examine and question authorities. What this president does is anathema to the framework of what America is. We can tell him, and those who follow him, that this is not acceptable. In this country, we do that with the vote. Remember to exercise that option. Turn it around with that simple strategy.

BOB MARKETOS

Petaluma

Surrounded by weeds

EDITOR: Has anyone else noticed the abundance of weeds all throughout Sonoma County? I see no county workers cutting back the weeds, which are in medians, next to sidewalks, empty lots, park land, along Fountaingrove Parkway, etc. Where is the tax money going? Not to our roads, and surely not to weed abatement.

LUCIA B. McNALLY

Santa Rosa

Another war

EDITOR: During the Vietnam War, thousands of innocent people died on both sides. It took many years for a serious public antiwar upheaval to take shape.

In 2003, before the U.S. invaded Iraq, there was a considerable antiwar protest, mainly outside the United States. The U.S. mainstream media managed to prepare the U.S. population for the war.

The aftermath of that unneeded — and, as some experts would say, cruel — invasion was so dramatic that we still see the remnants of it.

The drums of another conflict/war in the Middle East are beating.

One doesn’t need to be an expert to know that some countries are lobbying to drag us into another war. Whether those counties are reliable allies is a different story.

We as a society cannot and should not forget that wars are never a solution. A war would cost us billions or trillions of dollars, but more importantly, it would cost lives, mostly innocent civilian lives.

We need to come together and not let another war happen. Let us not wait years, like the 1960s during the Vietnam War, and let us not be tricked by the — right or left — media to justify another war.

PIROUZ FAKHRAEI

Windsor

Democrats and reparations

EDITOR: I have been interested to watch all the possible Democratic candidates essentially kissing the ring of the Rev. Al Sharpton by promising that if they became president, they would sign a law that would distribute reparation funds to descendants of former slaves to compensate for the labor of slaves and the hardships of Jim Crow segregation laws.

History recorded that Democrats were for the enforcement of slavery and the Republican Party was formed to oppose slavery and that its first president, Abraham Lincoln, responded to Democrat-led secession with a successful war that preserved the Union and freed the slaves.

After Lincoln’s assassination (by a Democrat), and under the initial leadership of a Democratic president, Andrew Johnson, Southern Democrats spent the next 100 years trying to keep freed slaves down with segregation laws. Poll taxes to deny the right to vote and lynching to enforce social order. This is the heritage of the Democratic Party.

Since it was the Democratic Party that fought to maintain slavery and created a social order that brutally suppressed the former slaves, it seems justifiable to fund any reparations by drawing on the funds of the Democrat Party.

KENNETH LARSEN

Santa Rosa

Trump’s commentary

EDITOR: Many Americans were relieved to hear the commander in chief’s arsenal is “cocked and loaded” (“Trump details aborted attack,” Saturday). Some, though, may have wondered if the weapons should be loaded before being cocked.

PATRICK CAMPBELL

Bloomfield

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

