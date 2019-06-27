Abcarian: Another woman accuses Trump of rape. Give her benefit of doubt.

Can we all agree that sexual abuse has nothing do with politics or partisanship, and everything to do with male privilege, sexism, a historical discounting of women’s lives and the failure of our justice system — until recently — to take rape very seriously at all?

And can we also finally agree — whatever our political persuasion — that we don’t want rapists or sexual harassers/assaulters/abusers as our president, our senator, our congressman or our Supreme Court justice?

Last week, the writer and advice columnist E. Jean Carroll became at least the 22nd woman to accuse President Donald Trump of rape or sexual assault. None of these women is hiding behind a cloak of anonymity. Each is on the record with her name and detailed story. Some have filed lawsuits against Trump. Their number is becoming positively Cosby-esque.

So how about we give credible women like these the benefit of the doubt?

Carroll’s account of being raped by Trump in a department store dressing room is offered in her forthcoming book of essays, “What Do We Need Men For: A Modest Proposal.” The chapter in which she discusses Trump’s alleged assault, “The Most Hideous Men of My Life,” was excerpted in a New York magazine cover story. On the list are “the 21 most revolting scoundrels I have ever met,” writes Carroll, 75, a former beauty queen and cheerleader who has had a lot of awful experiences with men. Trump is No. 20 on her list.

The magazine’s cover shows a photo of Carroll looking very buttoned up in a black Donna Karan coat dress, opaque black hose and black pumps, her arms crossed, next to these cover lines: “This is what I was wearing 23 years ago when Donald Trump attacked me in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room.” At the time, she was 52.

The president, as he has done with each accusation of assault, denied that the incident took place. He said he’d never met Carroll. That she made the whole thing up to sell books.

Listen, you can love Trump, his policies, his bombast, his judicial nominations.

But you cannot ignore that he lies constantly and easily, and that he has not just been accused of sexually assaulting women, but boasted of actually assaulting them. “When you’re a star .you can do anything,” he told Billy Bush in the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape. “Grab ‘em by the pussy.”

This is who he is.

Trump says he never met Carroll. But New York magazine ran a photo of a smiling Carroll talking to Trump at what looks like a social event around 1987, years before the alleged rape. They were both high-profile New Yorkers. She had an advice show on the cable station “America’s Talking,” a precursor to MSNBC. He was a self-promoting real estate developer, becoming a tabloid fixture. It makes total sense that they knew each other. But he’s still claiming never to have met her when a photo clearly shows him talking to her.

Come on now. Who are you going to believe: Trump, or your lying eyes?

And when Trump says Carroll is trying to sell books, all I can tell you is no one has to actually buy the book to read Carroll’s horrific story. The excerpt is available for free online.