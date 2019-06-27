Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

June 27, 2019

An avoidable death

EDITOR: I attended the trial of Marni and Chris Wroth versus the city of Rohnert Park for the killing of their son Branch (“Jury awards $4 million in man’s death,” Friday). I watched Branch die over and over on body camera footage.

Officers gave him only 10 minutes to comply, something anyone could see he was unable to do. Fearful of his pants, he asked to use a sheet. That simple request was denied.

He went into fearful flight mode. He never tried to hurt anyone. In return, he was Tased six times, punched so hard the officer hurt his hand, jabbed with elbows and knees and smashed with a flashlight until a rib broke.

When Branch said he couldn’t breathe, an officer said “Yes, you can,” and no one paid attention as he whimpered less and less and went limp. Instead of caring for the man in their custody, as required by law, they checked on each other. If they had rolled him on his side, Branch Wroth would be alive.

As attorney Izaak Schwaiger said in his closing argument, many ordinary people can be heroes, but among five officers, there were none. Time, patience and a little humanity could have saved Branch. Instead, every officer testified he’d do it all again.

SUSAN COLLIER LAMONT

Santa Rosa

Youth must vote

EDITOR: Gen Z voters, please pay attention. Not only does the daily news demand it, as there is no boring report in the age of Donald Trump, but as the 2020 presidential candidates launch their campaigns we must take heed.

The 2020 election is the first in which we will be voting, and we cannot afford to arrive unprepared or not at all on voting day. I implore my fellow 18-, 19- and 20-year-olds to read, listen or watch for not only the presidential candidates but all other positions on the ballot.

I respect a person’s right to not vote for some positions for one reason or another. I find it hard to believe, however, that of all candidates for the House, Senate and Legislature and of all ballot measures, one could find nothing to vote for or against.

If for no other reason, please vote to prove to politicians, to your parents and to your elders that Generation Z is not indifferent.

CAROLINE DUFFY

Santa Rosa

Rohnert Park banners

EDITOR: Rohnert Park has a military banner program honoring those serving in the U.S. armed forces. These members are from the city or have family or relatives who work or reside in Rohnert Park. A special thanks to those who have supported our program since 2011 with more than 50 banners installed in our city.

If you have a family member or relative on active duty, the program can display a banner in town to recognize their service to our country. Contact me at andy@starspangledbanners.org or visit starspangledbanners.org for more information or if you want help in starting a similar program in your community. Windsor and Cloverdale have similar programs.

Andy Durkee

Rohnert Park military banner coordinator

Waging war

EDITOR: “We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die,” our illustrious president tweeted (“Trump details aborted attack,” Saturday). He was referring to a retaliatory strike against Iran for allegedly shooting down an American drone.

I was shocked that the strike was imminent before the man who was ordering it knew the resulting body count. Are we supposed to feel relieved or impressed that there was an unacceptable number of casualties at all?

Instead, I am overwhelmed with the notion that this reality show carnival barker is bestowed with the power to wage war at all.

Am I alone in questioning the qualifications of a man who misspells “sights” (should be “sites”) as he reveals an extremely important bit of information, not at a press conference or interview with a respected journalist, but on Twitter?

The frightening scenarios we were warned of when Donald Trump campaigned for president are now a reality. Voting this man out in 2020 is becoming not only politically prudent, but imperative for our survival.

JAROLD WRIGHT

Santa Rosa

Awaiting explanation

EDITOR: I don’t know what motivated Broward County sheriff’s deputy Scot Peterson’s failure to rush to confront the shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School 16 months ago, but at least he tried to give an accounting, however pathetic, of his failure to act (“When police cowardice becomes criminal,” Sunday).

Here in the local environment of the Yountville shooting of a year ago, we have no such explanation. Please understand that I am not calling the inaction of all (save one — Steven Lombardi, who did the job we expected of him) the law enforcement personnel that day cowardly.

However, seven hours went by before anyone went in there to address the situation, yet we have no explanation of why they failed to act. We deserve one. We pay for all of those people, equipment and firearms, not to mention that we expect them to do the right thing in a timely manner.

Three women and an unborn baby died that day. Why is the law enforcement community silent, to this day? Why is there no demand for an accounting? Why did they stand around, waiting for something to happen?

ED SHOOP

Sonoma

Melania Trump’s silence

EDITOR: Reading the horrific stories of the conditions of migrant children, some of them separated from adult family members, I have a question: Where is our children-loving “Be Best” first lady?

She runs all over the world professing her love and concern for children. In the face of her husband’s inhumane policies, her silence is deafening.

BATJA CATES

Healdsburg

