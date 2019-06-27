Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

An avoidable death

EDITOR: I attended the trial of Marni and Chris Wroth versus the city of Rohnert Park for the killing of their son Branch (“Jury awards $4 million in man’s death,” Friday). I watched Branch die over and over on body camera footage.

Officers gave him only 10 minutes to comply, something anyone could see he was unable to do. Fearful of his pants, he asked to use a sheet. That simple request was denied.

He went into fearful flight mode. He never tried to hurt anyone. In return, he was Tased six times, punched so hard the officer hurt his hand, jabbed with elbows and knees and smashed with a flashlight until a rib broke.

When Branch said he couldn’t breathe, an officer said “Yes, you can,” and no one paid attention as he whimpered less and less and went limp. Instead of caring for the man in their custody, as required by law, they checked on each other. If they had rolled him on his side, Branch Wroth would be alive.

As attorney Izaak Schwaiger said in his closing argument, many ordinary people can be heroes, but among five officers, there were none. Time, patience and a little humanity could have saved Branch. Instead, every officer testified he’d do it all again.

SUSAN COLLIER LAMONT

Santa Rosa

Youth must vote

EDITOR: Gen Z voters, please pay attention. Not only does the daily news demand it, as there is no boring report in the age of Donald Trump, but as the 2020 presidential candidates launch their campaigns we must take heed.

The 2020 election is the first in which we will be voting, and we cannot afford to arrive unprepared or not at all on voting day. I implore my fellow 18-, 19- and 20-year-olds to read, listen or watch for not only the presidential candidates but all other positions on the ballot.

I respect a person’s right to not vote for some positions for one reason or another. I find it hard to believe, however, that of all candidates for the House, Senate and Legislature and of all ballot measures, one could find nothing to vote for or against.

If for no other reason, please vote to prove to politicians, to your parents and to your elders that Generation Z is not indifferent.

CAROLINE DUFFY

Santa Rosa

Rohnert Park banners

EDITOR: Rohnert Park has a military banner program honoring those serving in the U.S. armed forces. These members are from the city or have family or relatives who work or reside in Rohnert Park. A special thanks to those who have supported our program since 2011 with more than 50 banners installed in our city.

If you have a family member or relative on active duty, the program can display a banner in town to recognize their service to our country. Contact me at andy@starspangledbanners.org or visit starspangledbanners.org for more information or if you want help in starting a similar program in your community. Windsor and Cloverdale have similar programs.

Andy Durkee

Rohnert Park military banner coordinator

Waging war

EDITOR: “We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die,” our illustrious president tweeted (“Trump details aborted attack,” Saturday). He was referring to a retaliatory strike against Iran for allegedly shooting down an American drone.