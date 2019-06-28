Friday’s Letters to the Editor

June 28, 2019, 12:11AM

Palm Drive detachment

EDITOR: There is an effort to detach Bodega Bay from the Palm Drive Health Care District, which has resulted in much misinformation, confusion and many questions.

Other localities may also be pressured to detach, so there are facts all in west county need to know. If any locality detaches, residents will have no vote on services that could be offered in the future. For example, the district had been planning to open a health screening clinic and drug abuse services when the detachment effort started.

The population of west county is getting older and will need more, not fewer, medical care options in the future.

If we detach, we will still have to pay about $106 of the $155 in district taxes until any debt is retired. That leaves savings of $49 a year or $4 a month (about a cup of coffee at your favorite coffee house). To detach means that we will continue to be taxed but without any representation or vote in the district.

If you wish to share your sentiments opposing detachment, you must submit a “written protest form” to the Committee to Stop Detachment by Monday, July 1. If you are a registered voter or a landowner in Bodega Bay, please contact perrymarker@comcast.net for a form.

PERRY MARKER

Committee to Stop Detachment

Underestimating voters

EDITOR: To balance Santa Rosa’s new budget, council members are using $7 million in reserves and cutting 50 jobs from the city’s workforce (“Santa Rosa OKs smaller budget,” June 19). As is usually the case in these situations, the jobs to be eliminated are unfilled positions existing on paper only. No one wants to cut real jobs occupied by real people, rendering the exercise little more than an accounting adjustment.

More curious, however, was the revelation that sales tax revenues were far higher than anticipated. City Manager Sean McGlynn was quoted as saying the surprisingly high revenues were attributable to a “previous underestimation of sales tax revenues.” Nice spin.

Higher revenues sound like a good thing, of course, but roll back the clock a bit to last fall. In the run-up to the November elections, McGlynn and other city officials were sounding the alarm of dire revenue deficiencies and mounting fire-related costs in their successful campaign to coerce voter approval of Measure O, the city’s latest sales tax increase.

Now, eight months later, we find out the revenue estimates were being lowballed. It would seem our city officials have taken a page from Washington’s playbook and learned that it really doesn’t matter what you tell voters so long as you get the desired result.

DAN DRUMMOND

Executive director, Sonoma County Taxpayers Association

Downtown bathroom

EDITOR: As an older man, the need for a nearby public bathroom determines where I shop (“SR to purchase downtown restroom,” Tuesday).

I’d rather shop downtown because I can support local businesses. So, I hope we get a downtown loo. It will pull me back to downtown from the mall.

JAY TURNER

Occidental

Benefits for a few

EDITOR: The Chicago Tribune’s glowing review of economic expansion misses a couple of points and makes me wonder about The Press Democrat’s motivation in publishing this (“America’s economic expansion is about to set a record,” What Others Say, Monday).

First, for whom is the economic expansion good? Working-class people haven’t enjoyed the fruits of this economic expansion.

True, unemployment figures are good for minorities, but if these jobs aren’t paying living wages they are of little use, and claims that these jobs improve the economy are suspect.

It is now possible to work 40 hours per week and still qualify for public assistance. Some research into the types of jobs created may be more informative.

And it should be noted that the continued economic expansion under Donald Trump is financed by a multitrillion- dollar tax break, 80% of the benefit of which went to the 1%, which will have to be paid back by our children and our children’s children.

Also, the Chinese regime is the worst violator of human rights on the planet. Our “constructive engagement” policy, initiated by Bill Clinton, has failed. To the extent that we enable this government with trade, we too are responsible for the brutality that is Chinese totalitarianism.

Let’s have some real, researched reports on the economy instead of the sycophantic gushing of “good news” from corporate-sponsored news organizations.

TOM GLYNN

Santa Rosa

Stony Point safety

EDITOR: I frequently ride my bike along the Joe Rodota Trail, crossing Stony Point Road very carefully. In my experience, the most dangerous crossing is from west to east due to drivers exiting Highway 12 and turning right.

Drivers and cyclists have the same green light, causing confusion as to who has the right of way. Drivers may be traveling quickly to beat the light, and they have the option to turn right on red.

A suggestion would be to eliminate right turn on red at that intersection and include a dedicated bike traffic light, such as those used in Portland, Oregon, giving both cyclists and drivers clear expectations. Predictability is important when cars and bicycles share the road.

ROBIN HARTMANN

Santa Rosa

Tune out and read

EDITOR: I wonder if any young men like Caleb Cain, who says he was brainwashed by far-right YouTube personalities (“Mesmerized by extremists on YouTube,” June 9), ever read books.

KEITH BRAMSTEDT

San Anselmo

