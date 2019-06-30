Golis: Celebrating the Fourth of July in a divided nation

On Thursday, Americans will celebrate together their nation’s birthday, and on Friday, they will go back to being angry and divided.

How divided? In Oregon, Republican lawmakers went into hiding to prevent the majority Democrats from passing legislation meant to curb carbon emissions.

Funny or sad, this episode suggests a country that is giving up its understanding of what it takes to sustain a functioning democracy.

On this national holiday, Americans are eager to celebrate their country, its history and its striving to get better, but it’s difficult to pretend that everything is OK.

Americans are isolated by geography, the echo chambers provided by new technology and the illogical conviction that if they remain inflexible long enough, those people on the other side will come to recognize how wrong they are.

In any conversation about a divided nation, President Donald Trump’s name is soon mentioned. But this rancor did not begin with Trump.

It began with big and small offenses since forgotten, and on both sides, it was advanced by politicians and interest groups eager to divide us.

Remember when Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin in 2008 talked about “the real Americans … in the hard-working, pro-America areas of this great country.” She meant that people in places like California don’t go to work every day, and they don’t attend church, volunteer in schools or love their country.

Palin has faded from the scene, but her kind of toxic politics has only become more prevalent.

This is not to say that Americans agree on the most difficult issues of this time. We don’t. Climate change, abortion, immigration, race relations — the issues most freighted with emotion also happen to be among the issues that most divide us.

The New York Times reported last week on how blue states are rolling out ambitious climate-protection laws, while red states are resisting efforts to curb carbon emissions.

“What we’re seeing is a tale of two climate nations,” a public policy expert told the Times.

Meanwhile, the nation’s politicians and political parties continue to play to these divisions, disregarding their obligation to work together.

Trump’s election was made possible by the failure of both political parties to speak up for working people displaced by globalization and the exporting of what were American jobs.

Republicans were busy defending corporate interests, and Democrats were busy catering to the various constituencies that have come to dominate their party.

Americans noticed. The Atlantic magazine reported last week on a new study that shows Republicans and Democrats don’t have much affection for their own parties, but they hate the other.

The study also showed that each side doesn’t understand the other. Rather they carry around cartoon versions of the other side that exaggerate their differences.

This is what we saw when Sarah Palin talked about “the real Americans,” as if people in places like California spend their days fashioning new ways to be unpatriotic.

Recent polls suggest that people are losing faith in representative government — for reasons we can all understand. (On Thursday, the Supreme Court declared it wouldn’t stop politicians from devising plans that disenfranchise voters.)