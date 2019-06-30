Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

June 30, 2019, 12:07AM

Conway and Hatch Act

EDITOR: The nerve! A government official charged with upholding established laws and procedures trying to hold a Trump appointee accountable! Heresy!

That’s right. Special counsel Henry Kerner, whose job is to administer adherence to the Hatch Act, had the gall to admonish the counselor to the president for violating the Hatch Act.

The Hatch Act bars federal employees from engaging in political activity during work hours or on the job. Kerner found numerous cases in which counselor Kellyanne Conway violated this act by inserting campaign messages into her comments while on duty. Kerner’s boss is a Trump appointee, and Kerner has been a congressional GOP staff member for years. His report warned Conway to curb her behavior. Instead, she charged Democrats with retaliating against her for managing Trump’s successful 2016 campaign. Those pesky Dems!

Conway’s recalcitrance is symbolic of Donald Trump’s administration. Her response reveals an underlying attitude that permeates Trump’s circle that they are somehow above the law and shouldn’t be held to the same standards as others. Disregard for congressional subpoenas also reveals abject arrogance. This will not stop until Trump is removed from office. 2020’s election will provide Americans a chance to right the wrong they perpetrated in 2016.

JAROLD WRIGHT

Santa Rosa

A vegging Fourth

EDITOR: Here are 10 reasons for barbecuing veggie burgers and hot dogs this Independence Day:

— Focusing on traffic and fireworks safety, rather than food safety.

— Giving your eyes a break from reading government food warning labels.

— Not sweating nasty E. coli and salmonella bugs, if temperature is too low.

— Not sweating cancer-causing compounds, if barbecue temperature is too high.

— Not wondering about what’s really in that burger or hot dog you’re chewing.

— Giving your body a holiday from saturated fat, cholesterol and hormones.

— Not sweating the animal cruelty and environmental devastation guilt trips.

— Not having to explain to your kids why we feed Rex and eat Babe.

— Distinguishing your Independence Day menu from your friends’ and neighbors’.

— Celebrating a day of independence from the meat industry.

LARRY ROGAWITZ

Santa Rosa

Supreme Court decision

EDITOR: Gerrymandering is now the law of the land.

I used to think the Supreme Court was the law of the land, and interpreted that to mean the law of the people. Isn’t this why we have held them sacred, above partisan politics, with no term limits? Perhaps they were never above the fray at any time and Mitch McConnell has given us a true gift in showing us, because of the way we now choose judges. After all, a political entity (the Senate) put them in power — not “We the People,” not an elected president.

If the Supreme Court did not see gerrymandering as a constitutional issue to protect citizens, then perhaps voters are political entities and not people. As such, term limits should be enacted as soon as possible.

THOMAS DERING

Santa Rosa

What about the debt?

EDITOR: As important as the questions your editorial listed for the Democratic president wannabes, why does no one care about the national debt (“Debate advice: Stick to substance,” Tuesday)? Is the number too great to acknowledge? Are we going to keep kicking this can down the road to successive generations?

The late great Republican Sen. Everett Dirksen once supposedly quipped: “A billion here, a billion there, pretty soon you’re talking about real money.” Here’s some numbers for you: In 2018, the deficit was $873 billion, that’s approximately $99 million per hour. Let me remind readers that the deficit is the amount of money we spent in excess of what the government took in.

So let me ask: What will you do, presidential candidate, about paying for your plan to pay for college and Medicare for all while slowing down the runaway train of accumulating debt?

So far, neither party wants to touch that hot potato. If not now, when our economy is the best it’s been in decades, then when?

CHRISTOPHER SORK

Santa Rosa

Diplomatic failure

EDITOR: We would not be close to another shooting war in the Middle East if Trump had not withdrawn from the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) and subsequently pursued more aggressive economic warfare against Iran.

This is another crisis that is almost entirely a result of the administration’s diplomatic incompetence.

Whether it stems from his financial ties to Iran’s adversaries in the region (Saudi Arabia, UAE, ...) or from his resentment that the JCPOA was one of Obama’s successes, Trump’s chaotic “policy” is close to fulfilling the dreams of the chicken-hawk war enthusiasts (e.g., John Bolton) in his administration.

Elections have consequences. When you elect someone totally unfit for the job, unnecessary wars might be one of them.

JACK ZIEGLER

Santa Rosa

