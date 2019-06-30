PD Editorial: Put a restroom on Old Courthouse Square

The vehement opposition to a public restroom on Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Square came as a bit of a surprise. The city has made a sensible choice to install a restroom designed specifically to discourage bad behavior. As long as the city also ensures that police and cleaners check in on it regularly, the new restroom should provide relief for everyone.

Let’s start with the sunny spin on things. As Santa Rosa’s downtown continues to experience a Renaissance that attracts residents and tourists to the city core, a restroom will help meet their needs. Sure, businesses might let customers use a restroom, but that’s not always helpful or feasible for people strolling around the square, especially after-hours when only a few places might still be open. And if it’s a kid that needs to go, well, there might not be time to wait in line, get the key and find a business’ restroom.

Now for the grimmer reality. Homeless residents who live around the square will use this restroom. There are a handful of other public restrooms around the city, but not enough to meet the need.

Would downtown property and business owners who oppose a restroom on the square prefer homeless residents do their business on street corners? Do they want a Santa Rosa version of San Francisco’s infamous poop map? Perhaps they’d like to open their restrooms to the homeless?

We didn’t think so.

There will be challenges, of course. A public restroom can easily become a site for illicit activity such as sex and drug use. It also can quickly become unsanitary.

That’s why we were pleased to see that the city won’t just put up any old public restroom. It’s selected a “Portland Loo.”

Portland Loos are minimalist, metal restrooms with built-in measures to help ensure they are used for only their intended purpose. The walls don’t go all the way to the ground so that anyone can see if there is more than one person inside. A blue interior light makes spotting veins more difficult for injecting drugs. The walls resist graffiti. And the metal interior makes cleaning easy.

Design alone won’t make for a safe, sanitary loo, though. The other important element is regular visits by law enforcement, cleaners or other observers to make sure that there really is only one set of feet in there or if there’s an immediate need for a cleaning. The City Council must plan for those ongoing expenses.

If it does, that should assuage concerns from businesses around the square. It should, but it probably won’t. Natalie Balfour, chair of the Downtown Action Organization, has strenuously opposed putting a public restroom on the square. We urge them not to fight change reflexively but to take a calm, fair look at the options and at the specifics of the proposal. Yes, it will be visible on the square, but that’s kind of the point. Hiding public restrooms only makes them harder to find and easier to use inappropriately.

Done right, a Portland Loo won’t fix homelessness or be a game changer for downtown, but it would be a valuable addition. The City Council will discuss whether the square is the right place for a Portland Loo on July 10.

