Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

SRJC oak tree

EDITOR: The front-page article about the decision to cut down the 45-foot valley oak because it’s in the way of Santa Rosa Junior College’s sports track and likely to die in 10 years anyway describes a perfect example of the hubris that has put life as we know it on the edge of extinction (“Safety concerns spell the end for ancient oak,” Tuesday).

Not only do we refuse to give trees, rivers and mountains legal standing, and they are the canaries in the coal mine of this planet, but we kill when something in nature interferes with our will. Who is to gauge the lifetime of the track that the oak inconveniently stands in? Who is to say there will be a college there in 10 years, in five, in two?

The logic of killing something because it will die later is insane. I’m a healthy 77, but I’m keeping the article away from my children. I wouldn’t want them to get any ideas.

JULIA HAWKINS

Cotati

Roundabout’s price tag

EDITOR: I lived in Windsor for 11 years and still read The Press Democrat every day. I must say I got a huge laugh from your article about the projected cost of the planned Windsor roundabout for “at least $13 million” (“Another roundabout?,” Tuesday). Really? That is absolutely absurd. No wonder Windsor citizens are fighting this.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the average cost of a roundabout is $250,000. Our experience here in Carmel, Indiana, includes many roundabouts with one, two and often three or more lanes involved, and of course the cost to build them varies, but the range is $200,000 to $500,000. From start to finish, our roundabout construction usually takes two to six months.

Every Windsor citizen, as well as The Press Democrat, should be demanding more transparency as to why the proposed budget is so completely ludicrous.

Carmel, Indiana, happens to have more roundabouts than any other city in the United States. More are added here every year because they are so efficient, much more environmentally friendly (saving approximately 30% gas usage per vehicle), they reduce the cost of maintenance compared to that of traffic lights, and most importantly, they also save lives because they result in fewer accidents overall and especially deadly accidents. Those are just some of the benefits.

Roundabouts are wonderful, but $13 million? Totally ridiculous! Fight the cost, Windsor, but not the roundabout.

ELLIE JONES

Carmel, Indiana

Trump accusation

EDITOR: The media should start being fair to President Trump. For example, when he denies knowing E. Jean Carroll, his latest accuser, and photographic evidence shows he does, the media immediately implies that he’s lying, when he merely forgot Ms. Carroll.

Is it really fair to expect the president to remember all the women he’s assaulted, even the ones who are “not (his) type”?

MARYANN CIAVONNE

Santa Rosa

Government and cash

EDITOR: Philip Beard laid bare the real reason for AB 857: let governments direct more cash that was received for other purposes (“Public banks save money,” Letters, Sunday).

AB 857’s definition: “ ‘Public bank’ means a corporation, organized for the purpose of engaging in the commercial banking business or industrial banking business, that is wholly owned by a local agency, local agencies, or a joint powers authority …” How are cost-effective contributions to the public good measured and evaluated?