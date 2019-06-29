Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
June 29, 2019, 12:11AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SRJC oak tree

EDITOR: The front-page article about the decision to cut down the 45-foot valley oak because it’s in the way of Santa Rosa Junior College’s sports track and likely to die in 10 years anyway describes a perfect example of the hubris that has put life as we know it on the edge of extinction (“Safety concerns spell the end for ancient oak,” Tuesday).

Not only do we refuse to give trees, rivers and mountains legal standing, and they are the canaries in the coal mine of this planet, but we kill when something in nature interferes with our will. Who is to gauge the lifetime of the track that the oak inconveniently stands in? Who is to say there will be a college there in 10 years, in five, in two?

The logic of killing something because it will die later is insane. I’m a healthy 77, but I’m keeping the article away from my children. I wouldn’t want them to get any ideas.

JULIA HAWKINS

Cotati

Roundabout’s price tag

EDITOR: I lived in Windsor for 11 years and still read The Press Democrat every day. I must say I got a huge laugh from your article about the projected cost of the planned Windsor roundabout for “at least $13 million” (“Another roundabout?,” Tuesday). Really? That is absolutely absurd. No wonder Windsor citizens are fighting this.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the average cost of a roundabout is $250,000. Our experience here in Carmel, Indiana, includes many roundabouts with one, two and often three or more lanes involved, and of course the cost to build them varies, but the range is $200,000 to $500,000. From start to finish, our roundabout construction usually takes two to six months.

Every Windsor citizen, as well as The Press Democrat, should be demanding more transparency as to why the proposed budget is so completely ludicrous.

Carmel, Indiana, happens to have more roundabouts than any other city in the United States. More are added here every year because they are so efficient, much more environmentally friendly (saving approximately 30% gas usage per vehicle), they reduce the cost of maintenance compared to that of traffic lights, and most importantly, they also save lives because they result in fewer accidents overall and especially deadly accidents. Those are just some of the benefits.

Roundabouts are wonderful, but $13 million? Totally ridiculous! Fight the cost, Windsor, but not the roundabout.

ELLIE JONES

Carmel, Indiana

Trump accusation

EDITOR: The media should start being fair to President Trump. For example, when he denies knowing E. Jean Carroll, his latest accuser, and photographic evidence shows he does, the media immediately implies that he’s lying, when he merely forgot Ms. Carroll.

Is it really fair to expect the president to remember all the women he’s assaulted, even the ones who are “not (his) type”?

MARYANN CIAVONNE

Santa Rosa

Government and cash

EDITOR: Philip Beard laid bare the real reason for AB 857: let governments direct more cash that was received for other purposes (“Public banks save money,” Letters, Sunday).

AB 857’s definition: “ ‘Public bank’ means a corporation, organized for the purpose of engaging in the commercial banking business or industrial banking business, that is wholly owned by a local agency, local agencies, or a joint powers authority …” How are cost-effective contributions to the public good measured and evaluated?

This is a back door to let government direct cash it received for one purpose for something else. Pure and simple.

The success of Sonoma Clean Power? It is supposed to be a low-cost energy provider. Yet, it pays out millions in subsidies for electric vehicle programs. Did any taxpayer approve those subsidies that have nothing to do with power generation? A great example of a government entity morphing its original mission into something not intended. Does anyone in this community have any idea about Sonoma Clean Power oversight? I doubt it. It is an insulated government entity.

Beard is delusional. The government appetite for cash is endless. They will do anything to accomplish that end.

Discerning readers should use their common sense. Socially responsible banking? This is another government sham that has disaster written all over it. This isn’t a free lunch.

THOMAS E. SCHIFF

Healdsburg

Litany of insults

EDITOR: Apparently kidnapping and jailing children, increasing air and water pollution, accelerating global warming, castigating our allies, and insulting people of color is not punishment enough for Diaper Don. In 2020, please vote for an adult.

RUSTY JORGENSEN

Santa Rosa

Historical misinformation

EDITOR: In World War II, victory in Europe was achieved on May 8, 1945; four months later, on Sept. 2, Imperial Japan surrendered unconditionally, officially ending the war. One explanation for the difference in dates can be found in the way the American GI was characterized by the Germans and Japanese respectively.

Wartime propaganda aside, many Germans had prior experience with Americans — might even have had relatives in the U.S. — so when the battle was lost, they surrendered. The Japanese, and the people of Okinawa in particular, had minimal prior contact and were as a result susceptible to being misled into believing that the GIs were savages capable of the worst imaginable atrocities. Surrender was not an option, and many civilians literally jumped off cliffs into the sea.

If one is frightened, starving and under attack, believing the GIs are monsters is easier than seeing them as also being frightened and hungry. All too easy for despotic leaders to reinforce the fear and loathing to suit their own purpose.

Skip ahead 75 years and reflect on the difference between the Democratic primary debates in Miami and President Trump’s rally in Orlando. Trump found reasoned debate of issues “boring.” No surprise in that.

DONAL B. BOTKIN

Windsor

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine