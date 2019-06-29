The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Oh, dear. Didn’t we see this same scenario in 2016?”

GLORIA HADDAD, Santa Rosa

“We’re going to need a bigger television.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“If we decided to run, it would be 23 and me!”

NORENE ANDRESSON, Sebastopol

“Like Trump said after the inauguration, he draws the biggest crowds!”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“You could field two baseball teams. At this point it looks like Royals-Orioles.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“That number may not be accurate now. The paper was printed last night.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa