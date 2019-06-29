The Last Word: This week’s top picks

June 29, 2019, 12:05AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

“Oh, dear. Didn’t we see this same scenario in 2016?”

GLORIA HADDAD, Santa Rosa

“We’re going to need a bigger television.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“If we decided to run, it would be 23 and me!”

NORENE ANDRESSON, Sebastopol

“Like Trump said after the inauguration, he draws the biggest crowds!”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“You could field two baseball teams. At this point it looks like Royals-Orioles.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“That number may not be accurate now. The paper was printed last night.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine