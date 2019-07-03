Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
July 3, 2019, 12:07AM
Updated 8 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Creeping socialism

EDITOR: It bothers me a lot that some of us think socialism is a good idea. It sounds like all of Democrat hopefuls are in that category. I just don’t get it.

If Bernie Sanders comes up with a new way to take my money, then every Tom, Dick and Harry jumps on the band wagon. What is also interesting to me is that Sanders (and most of his competition) are millionaires. If he thinks socialism is so great, why doesn’t he sell two of his three mansions and give the proceeds to the government? It’s another case of “do as I say not as I do.” Can you spell hypocrite? Where exactly has socialism worked? Venezuela? Yes, sign me up.

And you have California. Run by nothing but progressive socialists. High taxes, high gas prices, high rent and the homeless problem. But no one seems to notice. Vote some more progressives in, that’s just what we need.

Oh, and what happened to the high-speed rail and all that money? Just gone. And no one is held accountable. What a mess.

If only we knew how much of our money was wasted, would we vote for someone else or the same old tired ones we keep in office because we recognize their names? Why not try something else?

CHRISTINA MELVIN

Petaluma

Power and water

EDITOR: Staff Writer Guy Kovner’s article about PG&E’s public safety power shutoff program was incomplete (“PG&E widens blackouts’ scope,” Sunday). For thousands of PG&E customers like myself who rely on private wells, a power shutoff means no water. Let us be clear: No water equals torture.

People who support the power shutoff program should be offering to pay for the expensive backup generator systems that private well owners now require. After those are installed, power shutoff supporters should regularly thank us for paying the property taxes, fuel and maintenance costs and tolerating the noise and exhaust fumes when they operate.

SCHUYLER “SKY” HOYT

Lakeport

School district raises

EDITOR: Congratulations to the Santa Rosa school board for giving a whopping 18% pay increase to the school superintendent, down from the 29% increase that was initially proposed (“SR superintendent gets 18% raise,” Thursday).

It’s almost three times more than was given to hardworking teachers. With this action, the board has successfully thrown the teachers and students under the bus.

G.C. WILSON

Santa Rosa

Climate-friendly homes

EDITOR: In the wake of recent wildfires, the Santa Rosa City Council created the Subcommittee on Climate Action to draw up policies to address the climate crisis, which fueled the fires.

At its first public meeting, city staff and council members discussed requiring that new residences be all-electric ready — pre-wired to provide cooking, space and water heating and lights by electricity only.

Since Sonoma Clean Power offers electricity from 100% renewable sources, new homeowners could replace fossil fuels with electricity from renewable sources. By adding solar, which is increasingly more efficient and cheaper, they could reduce their energy costs and approach net zero emissions.

If the city of Santa Rosa converted to this 100% renewable option, it would make a convincing statement about climate change, while reducing its carbon footprint.

Building costs are already very high, but energy prices will increase; the extraction of natural gas produces methane, which traps 21 times the amount of heat of carbon dioxide; and the cost of extra wiring is less than gas mains and services, which leak and explode.

Given the climate crisis, these are important discussions and should be transparent and public. Where is the coverage of these meetings or policies?

TONY WHITE

Santa Rosa

Anti-vaccine petitioners

EDITOR: On June 25, my wife and I went to the East Side Farmers’ Market in Petaluma.

We encountered a group of people lobbying for signatures opposing Senate Bill 276. This bill would make it more difficult for parents to exempt their children from childhood immunizations by scrutinizing physicians’ spurious exemptions.

The value of vaccines and the herd immunity that accompanies widespread immunization have been proven incessantly. The danger to public health from even a few unvaccinated children is distinct, as evidenced by outbreaks in New York City and elsewhere.

The individuals at the market have the right to express their opinions. Unfortunately, however, they misrepresented the intent of the bill by claiming that the government is taking over a doctor’s right to issue a medical exemption. Actually, the bill allows the state Department of Public Health, led by a physician, to decide if a physician’s exemption is valid.

A few questions of the petitioners revealed that they were plain, old antivaxxers, selfishly lobbying to continue the dangerous practice avoiding protection against measles and other preventable illnesses.

Consumers shouldn’t be tricked into thinking that SB 276 is about government intrusion.

DR. JAMES POINTER

Petaluma

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine