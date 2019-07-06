Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Addressing the debt

EDITOR: I would like to respond to Christopher Sork’s question regarding the rising national debt crisis in our country (“What about the debt?” Letters, Sunday).

Since Donald Trump has become president, the national debt has risen more than $2 trillion as a result of increased spending and the massive tax cuts (all reported by the U.S. Treasury Department). Unless this is curbed, expectations for the next 10 years are extremely worrisome if not catastrophic.

As for the Democrats’ proposals, Step 1 is repealing the Trump tax giveaway to the wealthy.

Step 2 is to see that any of the policies that become part of the Democratic Party platform, as outlined at the time the presidential candidate is chosen, will be revenue neutral.

Based on the current track record of the Trump administration, we can all hope that the Democratic Party is returned to the White House and regains control of both houses of Congress, so health care, the environment (global warming) and all the critical issue are addressed.

JOHN ANDERSEN

Santa Rosa

Time for term limits

EDITOR: As I watched the Democratic debates, all I heard were promises of free programs. The candidates were very vague on how they would pay for free education, free medical care, subsidized housing and guaranteed wages. Our country already has enough government bureaucracies that we can’t fund properly, much less run efficiently.

How about we (both sides, Democrats and Republicans) concentrate on fixing immigration, the Department of Veterans Affairs, our infrastructure and our K-12 education system, just to start with?

Congress, under both parties, has failed at its responsibilities to “we the people.” To force Congress, I propose term-limits on the national level. I have never been in favor of them, but I feel that is the only way we can fix our problems.

Now, because there are a few men and women doing their job, I also propose that after two terms and being “termed-out,” if the people of a certain district and or state feel that someone has truly done a good job, they could serve a third term but only if they garnered 75% of the vote. This would maybe help break up the partisanship and gridlock. We have to force them to change.

JIM HICKEY

Santa Rosa

Race and a serial killer

EDITOR: Your coverage of the Golden State Killer and the 1970s attitudes that helped the East Area Rapist flourish, while hitting some salient notes, misses the most obvious.

This terrible criminal was able to get away with his actions so long because he was not only a white male, but because he worked for years as a police officer. He was able to fly below the radar of investigators because his whiteness defined normalcy. His occupation gave him not only an ability to move about at will, even when armed, all hours in any neighborhood, but also when confronted he had the power of authority which demanded trust.

These attitudes weren’t unique to the ’70s. We can see it in many cases of abuse of power today, albeit in the context of lesser crimes against women.

Most shocking to me was his previous girlfriend’s father who didn’t report him when he showed up at her door with a gun after they broke up, because he didn’t want to hurt his chances of getting into the police academy. In a sense he could have stopped all the future murders and rapes.