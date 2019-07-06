Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
July 6, 2019, 12:09AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Addressing the debt

EDITOR: I would like to respond to Christopher Sork’s question regarding the rising national debt crisis in our country (“What about the debt?” Letters, Sunday).

Since Donald Trump has become president, the national debt has risen more than $2 trillion as a result of increased spending and the massive tax cuts (all reported by the U.S. Treasury Department). Unless this is curbed, expectations for the next 10 years are extremely worrisome if not catastrophic.

As for the Democrats’ proposals, Step 1 is repealing the Trump tax giveaway to the wealthy.

Step 2 is to see that any of the policies that become part of the Democratic Party platform, as outlined at the time the presidential candidate is chosen, will be revenue neutral.

Based on the current track record of the Trump administration, we can all hope that the Democratic Party is returned to the White House and regains control of both houses of Congress, so health care, the environment (global warming) and all the critical issue are addressed.

JOHN ANDERSEN

Santa Rosa

Time for term limits

EDITOR: As I watched the Democratic debates, all I heard were promises of free programs. The candidates were very vague on how they would pay for free education, free medical care, subsidized housing and guaranteed wages. Our country already has enough government bureaucracies that we can’t fund properly, much less run efficiently.

How about we (both sides, Democrats and Republicans) concentrate on fixing immigration, the Department of Veterans Affairs, our infrastructure and our K-12 education system, just to start with?

Congress, under both parties, has failed at its responsibilities to “we the people.” To force Congress, I propose term-limits on the national level. I have never been in favor of them, but I feel that is the only way we can fix our problems.

Now, because there are a few men and women doing their job, I also propose that after two terms and being “termed-out,” if the people of a certain district and or state feel that someone has truly done a good job, they could serve a third term but only if they garnered 75% of the vote. This would maybe help break up the partisanship and gridlock. We have to force them to change.

JIM HICKEY

Santa Rosa

Race and a serial killer

EDITOR: Your coverage of the Golden State Killer and the 1970s attitudes that helped the East Area Rapist flourish, while hitting some salient notes, misses the most obvious.

This terrible criminal was able to get away with his actions so long because he was not only a white male, but because he worked for years as a police officer. He was able to fly below the radar of investigators because his whiteness defined normalcy. His occupation gave him not only an ability to move about at will, even when armed, all hours in any neighborhood, but also when confronted he had the power of authority which demanded trust.

These attitudes weren’t unique to the ’70s. We can see it in many cases of abuse of power today, albeit in the context of lesser crimes against women.

Most shocking to me was his previous girlfriend’s father who didn’t report him when he showed up at her door with a gun after they broke up, because he didn’t want to hurt his chances of getting into the police academy. In a sense he could have stopped all the future murders and rapes.

I wonder if he would have reported this crime if his daughter’s ex-boyfriend had been black or Latino.

WARREN MAR

Sebastopol

Paying for programs

EDITOR: How can you guys print stuff like Marc A. Thiessen’s column on June 29 (“Biggest losers in Democrats debates? American taxpayers”)?

It is true that “Medicare for All” will cost us $32 trillion. Our current system will cost us anywhere from $36 trillion to $40 trillion in that same period. We will save money.

As far as the investments in our young people and our infrastructure go, including the Green New Deal, the plans call for tax increases on giant corporations, like Amazon, that generally don’t pay any taxes in spite of huge profits (and some of which are actually subsidized) as well as increased taxes on the rich and super-rich, who also tend to have ways to avoid paying a meaningful share of taxes on exorbitant incomes.

In fact, Kamala Harris suggested that most of us could get what amounts to a substantial tax cut if things were done properly.

The Green New Deal, besides being necessary to save most of our lives, is another program that will save us more than it costs in the long run.

Harris also asked why Republicans never ask how much trillion dollar tax cuts to the super-wealthy are going to cost. Good question.

EDWARD MEISSE

Santa Rosa

Making railroads safer

EDITOR: The continuing incidents between SMART trains and pedestrians speak of a need to look for solutions beyond individual crossing issues. Trains moving through human corridors will always be prone to incidents involving inattentive or suicidal individuals.

One potential solution involves the rail vehicle itself, specifically a “cow catcher” as was employed on most early engines. Essentially a scoop-and-toss construct, anything in front of the rail vehicle would be deflected to the side. While this would not prevent injury to the pedestrian (or bike), it may prevent fatalities from blunt force impacts.

Additionally, it is a potential solution that isn’t crossing specific. Such a device could be fabricated to fit into the existing railcar coupling on the front, allowing easy removal when re-configuring the rail vehicles.

BRIAN CORZILIUS

Willits

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine