Monday’s Letters to the Editor

July 8, 2019, 12:03AM

A Hatch Act violation

EDITOR: I accuse all House members who voted for the resolution barring the federal government from doing business with any company owned wholly or in part by Donald Trump of violating the Hatch Act, which prohibits any federal employee from using his or her official position to influence an election or the election process.

As the resolution named only one potential presidential candidate, it is obviously a political strategy used by the Democratic representatives in Congress, while on duty and being paid by the taxpayers, to influence the next presidential election. The inferences in the resolution are simply that Trump has done something peculiar to only himself that warrants such an action by Congress.

There exists a plethora of laws specifically prohibiting every federal employee from such behavior, and this unnecessary resolution is specifically designed to alter public opinion and directly influence an election and campaign donations based on inference and innuendo with no substantive evidence being submitted to support an allegation of unlawful action by Trump.

If Trump has violated such laws, it is appropriate for any member of Congress to request an FBI investigation or request a House Ethics Committee investigation.

Why did the Democrats not follow existing protocols and historic precedents?

BOB PROCTOR

Rohnert Park

Wildlife and roads

EDITOR: Slow down, folks, it’s fawn season. A fawn was hit by a car recently on Highway 12 between Farmers Lane and Brush Creek Road in Santa Rosa. Its sibling darted between traffic that slowed enough to let it escape to the unfenced side.

The type of roadside concrete and mesh barriers on the other side are a death trap for wildlife trying to escape the road. Gaps and cut-outs in barriers would allow wildlife of all sizes to escape.

Fawn Rescue was called by the driver who hit the fawn, but it would be awhile. No mom doe around. The fawn had three busted legs and lots of ripped-open skin. A cop stopped offering to euthanize it, and it seemed the most humane course.

Fawn Rescue later said three calls came in that day for deer hit by cars. I’ll bet most don’t get called in.

When I studied deer in graduate school, half of the deaths during my study were from cars. That’s a lot, more than what hunters take. It can be a slow and undoubtedly agonizing death for them. So let’s slow down and give wildlife a chance to move out of harm’s way. And road departments should facilitate their movement patterns in safety measures to make roads safer for all.

KATE SYMONDS

Healdsburg

Gas costs

EDITOR: It’s a tough life for Tony Mariscal, the 19-year-old Santa Rosa Junior College student from Novato (“Gas cost per gallon jumps nearly 6 cents,” July 1). Filling the gas tank of his Mercedes Benz E400 convertible must be a heavy load. I’m suggesting us regular folks start a GoFundMe campaign for the poor lad to lighten his burden.

Oh, wait. I hear the tiny violins tuning up now.

ED LaFRANCE

Sebastopol

A thought experiment

EDITOR: Imagine former President Franklin Roosevelt is one of the candidates on stage at the final Democratic debate.

Candidate Roosevelt: “… and I was able to work cooperatively with Churchill and Stalin to end World War II.”

Candidate Kamala Castro Swalwell: “So you’re proud of working with a racist and a murderous dictator? It’s appalling and hurtful that you would associate with such despicable people.”

Roosevelt: “I didn’t like hang out with them socially or anything. I only worked with them to stop Hitler from taking over the world. That’s OK, isn’t it?”

Kamala Castro Swalwell: “Right-thinking people don’t associate or work with racists and murderers, no matter what. How could anyone even think about voting for you? Plus you’re old.”

Audience claps, cheers and whistles.

And so candidate Kamala Castro Swalwell went on to become the second right-thinking Democratic nominee to lose an election to Trump.

FRED BAUER

Petaluma

A Democratic platform

EDITOR: There is an old saw in politics: Republicans can get elected but can’t govern. Democrats can govern but can’t get elected. The key to winning elections is: focus, focus, focus.

Republican candidates are usually on message, which means they focus on three issues: the Second Amendment and the right to bear arms, smaller government; and lower taxes. The Democrats, on the other hand, have more issues than they can hold with two hands, which makes it hard for the electorate to comprehend their platform.

If the Democrats want to win the White House, and a majority in the Senate, they should focus on three issues: a tax cut for the middle class; dental coverage for all; and rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure.

Dental care for all would be a smaller, less expensive program than “Medicare for All” and thus easier to implement. It could become a stepping stone for universal medical coverage.

How would these programs be funded? Start by bringing in more tax revenue by funding IRS efforts to collect billions in unpaid taxes. It is estimated that $458 billion in taxes goes unpaid every year. Every year.

BRUCE CODDING

Santa Rosa

Safety concerns

EDITOR: The unfortunate death of a young person may now bring much-needed attention to Skyfarm Drive issues (“Deadly crash leaves community reeling,” Tuesday). For many months now, property owners have been ignored by officials when they complain about excessive speeding, parties and vandalism at the “top of the world.” They’ve begged police to increase visibility and have been ignored. Repeated calls to the mayor, council person, association, etc. have been ignored. Maybe they shouldn’t have been ignored.

LIZ BERRY

Healdsburg

