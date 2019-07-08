Monday’s Letters to the Editor

A Hatch Act violation

EDITOR: I accuse all House members who voted for the resolution barring the federal government from doing business with any company owned wholly or in part by Donald Trump of violating the Hatch Act, which prohibits any federal employee from using his or her official position to influence an election or the election process.

As the resolution named only one potential presidential candidate, it is obviously a political strategy used by the Democratic representatives in Congress, while on duty and being paid by the taxpayers, to influence the next presidential election. The inferences in the resolution are simply that Trump has done something peculiar to only himself that warrants such an action by Congress.

There exists a plethora of laws specifically prohibiting every federal employee from such behavior, and this unnecessary resolution is specifically designed to alter public opinion and directly influence an election and campaign donations based on inference and innuendo with no substantive evidence being submitted to support an allegation of unlawful action by Trump.

If Trump has violated such laws, it is appropriate for any member of Congress to request an FBI investigation or request a House Ethics Committee investigation.

Why did the Democrats not follow existing protocols and historic precedents?

BOB PROCTOR

Rohnert Park

Wildlife and roads

EDITOR: Slow down, folks, it’s fawn season. A fawn was hit by a car recently on Highway 12 between Farmers Lane and Brush Creek Road in Santa Rosa. Its sibling darted between traffic that slowed enough to let it escape to the unfenced side.

The type of roadside concrete and mesh barriers on the other side are a death trap for wildlife trying to escape the road. Gaps and cut-outs in barriers would allow wildlife of all sizes to escape.

Fawn Rescue was called by the driver who hit the fawn, but it would be awhile. No mom doe around. The fawn had three busted legs and lots of ripped-open skin. A cop stopped offering to euthanize it, and it seemed the most humane course.

Fawn Rescue later said three calls came in that day for deer hit by cars. I’ll bet most don’t get called in.

When I studied deer in graduate school, half of the deaths during my study were from cars. That’s a lot, more than what hunters take. It can be a slow and undoubtedly agonizing death for them. So let’s slow down and give wildlife a chance to move out of harm’s way. And road departments should facilitate their movement patterns in safety measures to make roads safer for all.

KATE SYMONDS

Healdsburg

Gas costs

EDITOR: It’s a tough life for Tony Mariscal, the 19-year-old Santa Rosa Junior College student from Novato (“Gas cost per gallon jumps nearly 6 cents,” July 1). Filling the gas tank of his Mercedes Benz E400 convertible must be a heavy load. I’m suggesting us regular folks start a GoFundMe campaign for the poor lad to lighten his burden.

Oh, wait. I hear the tiny violins tuning up now.

ED LaFRANCE

Sebastopol

A thought experiment

EDITOR: Imagine former President Franklin Roosevelt is one of the candidates on stage at the final Democratic debate.