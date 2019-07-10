Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Busing and racism

EDITOR: Remember the size and passion of the demonstrations against the war in Vietnam? Much of that reaction had to do with the fact that there was a draft in place. All the comfortable (read “well-to-do and middle class”) people suddenly got off their couches and hit the streets.

Recently, the issue of the 40-year-old school busing effort is back in the conversation. If mandated busing was going to effectively promote integration and improve education in marginalized communities, busing students from “comfortable” families to schools in marginalized communities made sense.

This is true if people had been willing to work to upgrade facilities and supplies, hire the best teachers, pay them well and in other ways work to elevate the overall quality of the schools their children were mandated to attend.

Unfortunately, this isn’t what happened in the 1970s. Instead, violence and white flight effectively ended the practice.

If a busing program was initiated now, its success or failure would be a good litmus test to determine how far we have come to end racism.

KEVIN CONWAY

Santa Rosa

Poisoning the Farallones

EDITOR: The Devil’s Teeth (a name given to the Farallones by early sailors) might have a few cavities, but to drop 1.5 tons of rat poison pellets from a helicopter is ludicrous (“Poison weighed for Farallones,” Monday). I remember the cartoon from the 1950s “Pixie and Dixie and Mr. Jinks.” Mr. Jinks the cat would always say, “I hate those meeces to pieces,” but I doubt even Mr. Jinks would go to these extremes.

The federal government, with the approval of the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, could put this plan into action by 2020. I highly doubt this will happen, but there have been many other projects involving the federal government that I thought would never have happened.

The last big calamity involving poison in California that I recall was up at Lake Davis in Plumas County. The state tried to exterminate the invasive northern pike. Unfortunately, the fish survived and they poisoned the trout and the drinking water.

If we leave the islands alone, maybe in 1,000 years things will get worked out without our interventions.

KEN SOLBAKKEN

Santa Rosa

We’re in trouble

EDITOR: We have a staggering national debt, a crumbling infrastructure, a homeless problem, a health care problem, a college debt problem, etc. that we seem unable to solve or pay for.

Then, we have a front-runner for president who thinks that China isn’t a problem and a bunch of other candidates who would make all illegal immigrants not only legal but pay for their health care and who knows what else.

And we have a president who never graduated from third grade name calling nor kindergarten lying. Help!

MERRIL K. ANGELL

Sebastopol

Doing their best

EDITOR: Despite imperfect conditions in some of the illegal immigrant holding centers on our southern border, the mayor of Clint, Texas, says of the agents there and in El Paso, “They are trying to do the best they can” (“Children dirty, hungry, scared, sick,” Sunday). What did those hundreds of thousands of migrants expect — the Hyatt? These people are fed, clothed, sheltered and nursed.