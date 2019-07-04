Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Save the SRJC oak

EDITOR: Slow down, Santa Rosa Junior College. I write about the June 26 report that the college is taking the advice of an unidentified arborist to remove the iconic oak tree inside the football stadium (“Safety concerns spell the end for ancient oak”). That decision is startling and ill-advised.

This 200-year-old behemoth is a source of public awe and pride. The college should be acting more like a guardian than a lumberjack as it contemplates this tree’s future.

The college’s sudden notion is that the tree will likely fail within 10 years. Even if that were true, think of all the joy and inspiration the oak will engender between now and then. Moreover, these oaks often live to 300 years.

Reasonable alternatives exist. For starters, get opinions from arborists trained to save trees, not chop them down. (A few years ago, an ancient oak scheduled for removal at Jack London State Park was saved due to further arborist evaluation.)

During this further field work, fence off the tree and its root system to save it from overzealous workers and their heavy equipment. Then, if the tree is pronounced healthy, build some rustic fencing around it to emphasize its grandeur and keep an admiring public at a safe distance. Prune its great branches if necessary.

After all, isn’t Santa Rosa the city of trees?

WAYNE WOLSKI

Santa Rosa

Rapinoe’s message

EDITOR: Thanks to Kerry Benefield for her fine description and analysis of Megan Rapinoe’s soccer performance in the Women’s World Cup, even reminding us of that wonderful past World Cup goal with Abby Wambach (“Veteran’s epic performance a convincing statement,” Saturday).

Benefield captured Rapinoe’s skills and courage on field and off. But remember that arms-wide-open stance shown in the photo could mean more than “bring it on.” It also could be Rapinoe acknowledging and thanking her cheering crowd for the support they give to her and to women’s soccer at home, saying look at what we can accomplish together!

SUSAN STANDISH

Santa Rosa

A plastics challenge

EDITOR: Philip Garlington’s letter (“Reuse plastics,” Monday) inspired me to offer a challenge to my friends and family on Facebook. I hope the results will be a big reality check on how unintentionally wasteful we all are. It was:

“CHALLENGE: I’m going to do it — so here’s a challenge to my friends and family: Keep all the plastic you use in a month and see how much you accumulate. (You can recycle it later.)

“It will take some effort: Don’t toss that frappucino cup, top and straw you buy at Starbucks on the way to work every day; or that salad container that held your lunch at the airport; or the bag you used to buy your broccoli at the grocer’s; or the plastic wrap around your big Costco bale of toilet paper. Every single piece.”

LINDA LLOYD

Santa Rosa

Flag, anthem, pledge

EDITOR: The first American flag was made in 1776 and was believed to have been designed by a man named Francis Hopkinson. It had 13 stars in a circle in a blue field and 13 alternating red and white stripes, representing the first 13 colonies. The circular arrangement was to show that every colony was equal. The flag was sewn by Betsy Ross, a seamstress from Philadelphia.