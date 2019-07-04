Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

July 4, 2019, 12:05AM
July 4, 2019

Save the SRJC oak

EDITOR: Slow down, Santa Rosa Junior College. I write about the June 26 report that the college is taking the advice of an unidentified arborist to remove the iconic oak tree inside the football stadium (“Safety concerns spell the end for ancient oak”). That decision is startling and ill-advised.

This 200-year-old behemoth is a source of public awe and pride. The college should be acting more like a guardian than a lumberjack as it contemplates this tree’s future.

The college’s sudden notion is that the tree will likely fail within 10 years. Even if that were true, think of all the joy and inspiration the oak will engender between now and then. Moreover, these oaks often live to 300 years.

Reasonable alternatives exist. For starters, get opinions from arborists trained to save trees, not chop them down. (A few years ago, an ancient oak scheduled for removal at Jack London State Park was saved due to further arborist evaluation.)

During this further field work, fence off the tree and its root system to save it from overzealous workers and their heavy equipment. Then, if the tree is pronounced healthy, build some rustic fencing around it to emphasize its grandeur and keep an admiring public at a safe distance. Prune its great branches if necessary.

After all, isn’t Santa Rosa the city of trees?

WAYNE WOLSKI

Santa Rosa

Rapinoe’s message

EDITOR: Thanks to Kerry Benefield for her fine description and analysis of Megan Rapinoe’s soccer performance in the Women’s World Cup, even reminding us of that wonderful past World Cup goal with Abby Wambach (“Veteran’s epic performance a convincing statement,” Saturday).

Benefield captured Rapinoe’s skills and courage on field and off. But remember that arms-wide-open stance shown in the photo could mean more than “bring it on.” It also could be Rapinoe acknowledging and thanking her cheering crowd for the support they give to her and to women’s soccer at home, saying look at what we can accomplish together!

SUSAN STANDISH

Santa Rosa

A plastics challenge

EDITOR: Philip Garlington’s letter (“Reuse plastics,” Monday) inspired me to offer a challenge to my friends and family on Facebook. I hope the results will be a big reality check on how unintentionally wasteful we all are. It was:

“CHALLENGE: I’m going to do it — so here’s a challenge to my friends and family: Keep all the plastic you use in a month and see how much you accumulate. (You can recycle it later.)

“It will take some effort: Don’t toss that frappucino cup, top and straw you buy at Starbucks on the way to work every day; or that salad container that held your lunch at the airport; or the bag you used to buy your broccoli at the grocer’s; or the plastic wrap around your big Costco bale of toilet paper. Every single piece.”

LINDA LLOYD

Santa Rosa

Flag, anthem, pledge

EDITOR: The first American flag was made in 1776 and was believed to have been designed by a man named Francis Hopkinson. It had 13 stars in a circle in a blue field and 13 alternating red and white stripes, representing the first 13 colonies. The circular arrangement was to show that every colony was equal. The flag was sewn by Betsy Ross, a seamstress from Philadelphia.

Our anthem was written by Francis Scott Key the night of Sept. 14, 1814, after witnessing the bombardment of Fort McHenry. In October 1814 it was put to a well-known tune, “To Anacreon in Heaven,” and sung at a Baltimore Theater play. The title was changed to “The Star Spangled Banner.”

The Pledge of Allegiance was written in 1892 by Francis Bellamy for a children’s magazine. He wanted the flag to fly over every schoolhouse in America and for children to feel pride and love for their country when they recited the pledge. In 1954, the words “under God” were added.

Three men named Francis brought us our first flag, our anthem and the pledge, according to a Scholastic publication for school children titled “The Pledge of Allegiance,” a special commemorative edition “In Remembrance of September 11, 2001,” which I acquired in 2005.

JUDY A. MEAD

Santa Rosa

Unsatisfying debates

EDITOR: We learned a whole lot less from the Democratic debates than we should have. NBC made a mess of technical issues and then allowed the participants to say things that didn’t help anyone understand their positions. What happened: a reasonably useful question was asked, and the respondent pulled out an irrelevant part of the stump speech. As an illustration:

Moderator: Do you prefer apple juice or orange juice?

Candidate: When I am president I will make sure everyone has good health coverage.

This kind of interchange is an abomination. Participants should be warned up front that failure to answer a question will result in the microphone being turned off and the debate moving ahead. If a solid question is asked and an irrelevant stump-speech passage is begun, the candidate’s microphone should be turned off and the next question asked of another candidate.

That requires moderators to do more than ask questions and passively allow nonsense responses. The persons now serving as moderators can do that, even if it is a challenge. Viewers deserve more accountability from both moderators and candidates.

RALPH MELARAGNO

Santa Rosa

