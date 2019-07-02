Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Trump’s scary words

EDITOR: Correct me if I’m wrong, but I believe our president, while responding to his misunderstanding of Vladimir Putin’s use of the word “liberalism” (i.e. democracy empowered by the populace), said that our federal government may need to get involved in quelling liberal ideas in cities in the United States.

Excuse me?

Our president, while representing all Americans during a visit to a foreign country, defended Putin, and his mastery over fake news, by saying that Donald Trump himself is embarrassed by what is happening in some of our cities.

He went on to say, “When you look at Los Angeles, when you look at San Francisco, when you look at some of the other cities — and not a lot, not a lot — but you don’t want it to spread. And at a certain point, I think the federal government maybe has to get involved. We can’t let that continue to happen to our cities.”

I’m not sure what he doesn’t want to happen, but it frightens me. I’ve been about as near as you can spit to incoming mortar fire in Vietnam, and I’ve been robbed at gunpoint, but nothing in my life has been scarier than those words from our president.

DON GALLOWAY

Sebastopol

Costly proposals

EDITOR: I jotted down the numbers Marc A. Thiessen reported in his Saturday column, and the total of all the proposals listed is a mind-boggling $95.6 trillion, a truly incomprehensible number (“Biggest losers in Democrats debates? American taxpayers”).

In March of this year, the national debt was “only” $22 trillion. In other words, the 10-year proposed costs are 336% greater than the current debt. So, divided by 10, the annualized costs are “only” $9.6 trillion, or a 43% addition to the debt. I am sure there are offsets somewhere in the various plans, but they need to be immediately disclosed as the proposals are aired.

And while I consider myself socially responsible, I must ask when in the world will those seeking the Democratic nomination for the presidency deliver detailed funding plans to tell us how their programs will ever be achieved?

GREG ERVICE

Santa Rosa

No fine, no return

EDITOR: The times and fines they are a changing. No fines will encourage people to use the library more if they can keep books as long as they want (“Forgiving overdue fees,” Thursday). Say what?

I saw a regular in the Sebastopol library recently surrounded by his paperwork and eating a full-course take-out meal. What better place to hang out and eat.

I asked months ago about why the alarm wands at the door didn’t go off when I saw people carry out books and CDs without checking them out. I was told the alarms haven’t worked for years. Who knew?

I recently reserved a book. I’m 50th on the waiting list, so if there’s no incentive to return it, it won’t be returned before I die.

NEIL DAVIS

Sebastopol

Palm Drive taxes

EDITOR: I am writing in response to Perry Marker’s letter (“Palm Drive detachment,” Friday). While I am a Palm Drive Health Care District director, this response is not sent in that capacity nor on behalf of the district.

Outside the hospital itself, the district really has only one asset, which is its ability to collect a parcel tax of up to $155 a year. It appears that Marker and others are unaware that Measure W, which was passed in 2004 to authorize the parcel tax, includes real and meaningful limits on how it can be used. Those uses focus on keeping Palm Drive and its emergency room open. They don’t include funding other medical options or services for district residents.

There are clearly real unmet public health and medical needs in the district, but the Palm Drive Health Care District doesn’t have the resources to address them.

Rather, once the hospital has been sold been sold to AAMG, as approved by district voters, the district should be dissolved, and its outstanding obligations paid from the parcel tax with the county auditor acting as a trustee to reach that end. Once those obligations are met, the parcel tax would end.

RICHARD POWER

Sebastopol

The rule of law

EDITOR: The St. Louis Park, Minnesota city council voted to not say the Pledge of Allegiance to better serve a more diverse community. Here’s my issue: That council is sheltered under the umbrella of the laws and Constitution of the U.S. All diverse entities and groups operate within and are protected by those laws. So to pledge allegiance to our flag is an affirmation of our agreement to work together within that legal framework.

This is what makes me crazy about this administration. When Donald Trump and his trumpeteers simply choose to not follow the rule of law — such as when he rejects the entire notion of congressional oversight as illegitimately political. Or when he spends money on a border wall that Congress refuses to appropriate. Or when he gives a presidential directive that is clearly outside federal law. Or when he leaves 40% of the key Senate-confirmed government positions unfilled because unconfirmed appointees are more likely to be loyal to him personally rather than to Congress or the Constitution.

To keep America great, American citizens need to start with the rule of law and work from there. This president is an affront to that notion. Toss the bum.

ROY CAMARILLO

Santa Rosa

