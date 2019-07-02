PD Editorial: Safe rail crossings are up to SMART and pedestrians

When a SMART train approaches Golf Course Drive in Rohnert Park — the site of three fatal accidents in less than a year — red warning lights flash, bells ring and three gate crossing arms swing across the traffic lanes.

The counterweights on the crossing arms extend part way across the adjacent sidewalks, creating a small obstacle for pedestrians and cyclists approaching the tracks.

Unless they’re heading west on the south side of the road, or heading east on the north side. There are no crossing arms, no counterweights, no obstacles that might attract the attention of someone absent-mindedly approaching the railroad track.

On Friday morning, a westbound cyclist unwittingly rode into the path of a SMART train and died.

Authorities said the man was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, his head was down and, like so many pedestrians and cyclists, he was wearing headphones. He eventually saw the train, and the engineer saw him, but it was too late.

This was, by all appearances, a tragic accident. Witnesses said a woman struck at the same crossing a day earlier had gone around a crossing arm, evidently trying to cross the tracks before the train arrived.

SMART can’t stop people from risking their lives.

But the North Bay commuter rail system must do better than asserting that it is complying with all applicable federal regulations — the initial response to last week’s fatalities from SMART police Chief Jennifer McGill.

SMART General Manager Farhad Mansourian did better Saturday when he visited the Golf Course Drive crossing and promised an investigation of safety measures as well as pedestrian and cyclist behavior to try to avoid accidental deaths.

“We will figure out what else can be done, what else should be done,” he said, adding that “there is nothing more critical to SMART than safety.”

The safety assessment shouldn’t stop at Golf Course Drive. There are 63 at-grade crossings along SMART’s 43-mile route, and there will be more as service extends to Larkspur later this year and Windsor in 2021. All of them should be reviewed for possible safety improvements.

Some crossings have two arms to stop auto traffic. Many have three, and a few, including West Ninth Street in Santa Rosa, have four. More crossing arms mean more counterweights that partially block sidewalks. Crossing gates can be installed for sidewalks, or gates can be located so they block sidewalks and bike lanes as well as traffic lanes, according to a Federal Railroad Administration report on pedestrian safety.

Crossing gates aren’t the only solution. Some rail systems place flashing lights and warning signs on sidewalks. SMART painted warnings on the sidewalks approaching the Golf Course Drive crossing after a young man, also wearing headphones and looking down, walked in front of a train and was killed last August. That wasn’t enough.

Pedestrians and cyclists need to be alert near trains, but people blunder. That isn’t a capital offense. Here in California, the Public Utilities Commission developed “z-gates,” fenced zigzag pathways that force pedestrians and cyclists to look in the direction of approaching trains before they reach the tracks.

We think SMART should take a close look at z-gates for deployment at busy at-grade crossings. Golf Course Drive would be a good place to start.

