Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Protecting teens

EDITOR: Not only was the driver not supposed to be ferrying teens without a responsible adult in the car, she was not supposed to be driving after 11 p.m. (“Deadly crash leaves community reeling,” Tuesday). The provisional driving restrictions for new drivers are there for a reason.

Parents must bond together to enforce these restrictions to the extent they possibly can. Enforcing curfews — when your child will be either a driver or a passenger — is one way. Denying future use of a car, when aware that an infraction has occurred, is another.

That said, even the most concerned and vigilant parent may sometimes not be informed about their teen’s actions.

In some states, full licensure is not allowed until age 18, which may provide some preventive effect. But given how much we are learning about brain development in teenagers, more restrictions— if implemented by aware and supervising adults — may prevent at least some of these tragic accidents.

KATHERINE LACY

Healdsburg

Wildfire plan fizzles

EDITOR: Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wildfire plan doesn’t get it right (“Newsom proposes fire fund,” June 22). The governor’s plan sounds like a slap on the wrist and a bailout for PG&E, using taxpayer and ratepayer money.

PG&E has demonstrated over and over again that its shareholders are its primary concern. PG&E has shown repeatedly that maintenance of its infrastructure is less important than profits, and that attitude has brought us to the present situation. There is no reason to suppose that PG&E will do anything different in the future and no reason to hand it a large amount of money.

The Public Utilities Commission has rubber-stamped an apparent attempt by PG&E to hold the people and government of California hostage with a threat to simply turn off the power in what it calls a “public safety power shutoff.” This seems to be nothing less than extortion — absolve us from responsibility or else. Well, I don’t want to pay any ransom money, and I think the shareholders should be accountable.

PG&E should be taken over by the state and operated as a public utility. A “disaster fund” financed by all taxpayers should be set up.

TOM McFADDEN

Philo

Watching for trains

EDITOR: When I was a young kid, twin cousins of mine were killed by a train. A few years later, another cousin was killed at the same crossing. These kids grew up knowing that train, and it was very noisy. It was called the Sunnyland. It ran from St. Louis to New Orleans on a very regular schedule. I am sorry to say, but they were just not paying attention. I believe every precaution is in place for our train. So, please folks, be careful.

BONNIE STINSKI

Healdsburg

Growing up Republican

EDITOR: Looking back, I understand better the character of a Republican home in the early 1960s. My dad and I listened to Paul Harvey on the car radio, we filled our pew in the Episcopal Church on Sunday, and discussions among adults over cocktails tended to favor conservative points of view. For a white kid, things seemed OK; about being black, I hadn’t a clue. Pretty much like the people on Hawaii before the volcano erupted.