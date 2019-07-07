Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

July 7, 2019, 12:13AM

Protecting teens

EDITOR: Not only was the driver not supposed to be ferrying teens without a responsible adult in the car, she was not supposed to be driving after 11 p.m. (“Deadly crash leaves community reeling,” Tuesday). The provisional driving restrictions for new drivers are there for a reason.

Parents must bond together to enforce these restrictions to the extent they possibly can. Enforcing curfews — when your child will be either a driver or a passenger — is one way. Denying future use of a car, when aware that an infraction has occurred, is another.

That said, even the most concerned and vigilant parent may sometimes not be informed about their teen’s actions.

In some states, full licensure is not allowed until age 18, which may provide some preventive effect. But given how much we are learning about brain development in teenagers, more restrictions— if implemented by aware and supervising adults — may prevent at least some of these tragic accidents.

KATHERINE LACY

Healdsburg

Wildfire plan fizzles

EDITOR: Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wildfire plan doesn’t get it right (“Newsom proposes fire fund,” June 22). The governor’s plan sounds like a slap on the wrist and a bailout for PG&E, using taxpayer and ratepayer money.

PG&E has demonstrated over and over again that its shareholders are its primary concern. PG&E has shown repeatedly that maintenance of its infrastructure is less important than profits, and that attitude has brought us to the present situation. There is no reason to suppose that PG&E will do anything different in the future and no reason to hand it a large amount of money.

The Public Utilities Commission has rubber-stamped an apparent attempt by PG&E to hold the people and government of California hostage with a threat to simply turn off the power in what it calls a “public safety power shutoff.” This seems to be nothing less than extortion — absolve us from responsibility or else. Well, I don’t want to pay any ransom money, and I think the shareholders should be accountable.

PG&E should be taken over by the state and operated as a public utility. A “disaster fund” financed by all taxpayers should be set up.

TOM McFADDEN

Philo

Watching for trains

EDITOR: When I was a young kid, twin cousins of mine were killed by a train. A few years later, another cousin was killed at the same crossing. These kids grew up knowing that train, and it was very noisy. It was called the Sunnyland. It ran from St. Louis to New Orleans on a very regular schedule. I am sorry to say, but they were just not paying attention. I believe every precaution is in place for our train. So, please folks, be careful.

BONNIE STINSKI

Healdsburg

Growing up Republican

EDITOR: Looking back, I understand better the character of a Republican home in the early 1960s. My dad and I listened to Paul Harvey on the car radio, we filled our pew in the Episcopal Church on Sunday, and discussions among adults over cocktails tended to favor conservative points of view. For a white kid, things seemed OK; about being black, I hadn’t a clue. Pretty much like the people on Hawaii before the volcano erupted.

Fortunately for me, my best friend in high school was Jewish and his New York City family provided an expanded perspective on the zeitgeist outside our little farming town in northeast Louisiana. His parents were as well educated as mine, however there was a patina of urban sophistication in my friend’s home that was unique among my friends. A group of us could be found there when not in school.

Living with conservatives and hanging out with liberals was unremarkable in a time before Americans became divided by the wedge of Donald Trump.

Democrats are not out to destroy all we stand for. Republican candidate Bill Weld is a classic conservative. Most disagreement is over the point at which the government should step in to help.

DONAL B. BOTKIN

Windsor

Our country, our military

EDITOR: As a veteran of Vietnam and having watched the president of our country brag about “his” military, it just made me feel sick to see a draft dodger give a speech about our brave service men and women.

At no time did I feel that this was a celebration of our country but of a man who is all about “his” power. At no time was there a sense of the emotion of joy for what our country has become, and yes we have a long way to go to become a better nation; that I know. To see a stone-faced president and vice president along with the other dignitaries with him makes you wonder why they aren’t celebrating with us.

I am very proud of what our country has become. We need a lot of work to make it better; that we know. Let’s not look back, let’s look to the future and make it better for everyone.

RICK SPILLMANN

Santa Rosa

Christian values

EDITOR: If wanting to see Americans educated, healthy, housed and free of soul- crushing debt rather than continue to ensure that the very rich enjoy more tax breaks to continue feeding their obscene wealth, waging war every day, everywhere, and spending more on our military than the rest of the world combined is “creeping socialism” (Letters, Wednesday), count me in.

I was raised to respect Christian values, values that I think are reflected in these goals. Call benevolence, kindness and caring “socialism” or whatever you want, but the ignorance, selfishness and greed embodied by today’s conservative values aren’t the values I choose to embrace. We can do better than this.

TED LEON

Kenwood

