Raasch: Presidents, patriotism and the Fourth of July

Four days after the Battle of Gettysburg, a Union victory that turned the Civil War toward eventual national reunification, a large crowd gathered at the White House to serenade Abraham Lincoln and demand a speech.

There was much to celebrate: It was three days after the Fourth of July, four months before Lincoln would forever link the sacrifice of those who gave the “last full measure of devotion” in his Gettysburg Address. Ulysses S. Grant’s army had on July 4 captured Vicksburg on the Mississippi River, and together the Union victories in Pennsylvania and Mississippi marked the beginning of the end of the Confederacy.

Lincoln said a few words to the gathering crowd, including phrases foreshadowing his short, for-the-ages address a few months later. He borrowed imagery of devotion and rebirth from New York Times correspondent Sam Wilkeson, who a day earlier had published perhaps the most powerful battlefield dispatch of that or any other war while sitting at the freshly dug grave of his son, a Union soldier killed on the first day at Gettysburg. The dead who had sacrificed so much at Gettysburg, Lincoln told the multitude, were “to be envied” and part of a “glorious theme.” But he mostly begged off.

Gettysburg would eventually be “the occasion for a speech,” Lincoln said, “but I am not prepared to make one worthy of the occasion.”

And so the president whose language helped hold together a nation, who even then was fretting over how he could help heal postwar wounds and reunite South with North, politely declined to go on.

The crowd was disappointed. If there was ever a time for eloquence in a moment, for declaring the inevitability of a Union victory and gloating about the Confederacy’s devastating defeats, that seemed to be it. But Lincoln recognized that there were times when presidents had nothing to add, that talking across the divides could hurt more than help.

Now, as President Donald Trump prepares to take over Washington, D.C.’s traditional Fourth of July celebration in a bitterly divided nation, this would seem like another one of those moments when the nation needs a break from the fractures of the times.

Republicans and Democrats like fireworks — the real kind that light up the sky, not the rhetorical brand that steams up the talking heads on nightly cable. Democrats and Republicans and independents alike love their country. Blankets on the ground, rousing marches and all-American music in the summer air are pacifiers and unifiers no matter what you believe on any particular issue. In an era when almost everything else divides us, and as we rush toward an ugly election year, this Independence Day in particular seems ripe for celebrating patriotism without politics.

But Trump, who rhetorically equates support for him with patriotism, and who labels the news media or those who question his administration’s actions enemies of the American people or even treasonous, will give a speech from the Lincoln Memorial. It is shaping up as Trumpism vs. anti-Trumpism on a day that’s supposed to immerse us in the solace of star-spangled love of country. Instead, it will be just another Thursday, with Trump assuming center stage in the roiling that he seeks daily, a stage that on this Independence Day will be heavily financed by taxpayers.