Friday’s Letters to the Editor

A small price

EDITOR: Regarding your headline about the new gas tax on Monday’s front page, I don’t understand what the fuss is all about (“Gas cost per gallon jumps nearly 6 cents”). Six cents on a dollar comes to 96 cents on 16 gallons of gasoline with a bill of more than $60. If the money goes to upgrade our crumbling roads and bridges and is spent wisely, it sounds like a good deal to me.

Of course, that means trusting Caltrans to use the money wisely, and that is hard to do sometimes.

Presently Caltrans is making plans to replace the safe and sound historic and beautiful wooden Albion River bridge on Highway 1 with a concrete structure that just doesn’t go with the rural nature of Albion. The Hare Creek bridge at the south entrance to Fort Bragg is in need of replacement, and that would be of far greater benefit to our North Coast community.

P.S. On Tuesday, gasoline in Fort Bragg was 2 cents cheaper than last week.

BILL HEIL

Albion

Save animal services job

EDITOR: We recently learned the director position at Sonoma County Animal Services has been eliminated from the budget. We encourage the Board of Supervisors to reconsider this decision. We’re hoping county residents will ask as well.

The director position is too important to eliminate or divide up. As representatives of animal organizations — Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County, Humane Society of Sonoma County, Marin Humane, Napa Humane, North Bay Animal Services and Rohnert Park Animal Shelter — we care about what happens to animal services. Many animal welfare issues, policies, challenges and solutions require a regional approach, now more than ever.

We disagree with the Department of Public Health’s conclusion that there will be no impact. Without a director, decisions will be delayed, oversight will have lower priority, and partnerships with agencies will be hampered.

Given recent disasters, we have built a network and strengthened communications among the animal agencies in the North Bay. The elimination of the director position from our network raises concerns that Sonoma County Animal Service’s role will be compromised in future disasters.

We hope the county will consider other options before the director position is eliminated. Animal Services has made strides in the past few years, and we want to see progress continue with a director at its helm.

PIP MARQUEZ DE LA PLATA

Executive director, Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County

Debate guests

EDITOR: Once the Democrats select a candidate I offer a suggestion for the first debate with Donald Trump. In the first row of the audience they should have the 26 women who have accused and filed lawsuits against Trump for sexual assault and other misdeeds.

On their laps should be a baby or infant who has been taken and separated from his or her parents at our borders.

You can use your own imagination to fill in the rest of the rows: opioid addicts, Native Americans, first responders, Puerto Ricans, strippers, etc.

In fact it would take a stadium to hold and represent all the different groups this charlatan has insulted.

GARY ROBB