Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Endless suffering

EDITOR: Santa Rosa has just announced that it will carry out new sweeps of some 40 people in homeless encampments despite the fact that no new shelter beds are available (“No clear solution in sight,” Tuesday). Seemingly, authorities refuse to recognize the recent 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that when shelter space is unavailable, the Eighth Amendment guarantees the right of people to sit, sleep and/or lie down on public property at any time.

The county has only 1,000 beds, leaving nearly 2,000 people to sleep on our streets every night.

Firsthand observers say that if the Sam Jones shelter is full before a sweep, some residents will be kicked out so the claim can be made that space is available for new evictees. It’s just more of the same useless whack-a-mole approach to homelessness in this county.

Homeless Action! and the county Commission on Human Rights say that internationally recognized human rights of homeless people are systematically violated here. They agree that immediate safe havens before the rains — tents, tuff sheds, RVs and/or tiny home villages — with security, sanitation, trash pickup and wraparound services are the best and least expensive solution to quickly stop this ugly charade.

Why do our leaders keep giving us lip service and a blind eye to real suffering?

KATHLEEN FINIGAN

Santa Rosa

Civil rights perspectives

EDITOR: Rick Childs’ letter (“Trumpian Harris,” Friday) about his loss of respect for Kamala Harris got me thinking. This may be one of those rare instances where both people have a valid point.

What was missed in the exchange was this: While Joe Biden probably isn’t a racist, at least by loose definitions, all white people have had the unconscious luxury of pondering civil rights over the decades without much urgency for action, while Kamala Harris, and all those like her, lived it, waiting, waiting, waiting for the equality and freedoms our Founding Fathers promised.

No idea whom I will vote for yet, but she still has my respect.

LEAL REINHART

Sebastopol

Shrink from the top

EDITOR: Although Republicans are forever talking about shrinking the government, it is hard to take them at their word since they keep running for office, and when they get in they spend reams of money supporting their favorite charity, the wealthy. But if they really want to shrink the government, I have a suggestion. Let’s get rid of the president. I don’t mean just this president, but the entire concept.

We would be doing away with the prime egotist. Imagine the money and drama that would be eliminated from these endless campaigns. And we would be doing away with a lightning rod, the single most polarizing figure in politics. It might actually reduce the level of false hopes and hatred in the country.

At least it is a beginning. Then we can move on to the senators, the representatives and the generals.

RICHARD SALZMAN

Sebastopol

Irresponsible library

EDITOR: If you call my telephone number I will give you my address and you can send me the $880,000 not needed for the library.

I cannot believe that we are forgiving late fees because we don’t want a small “financial issue” to be the reason borrowers cannot use the library (“Forgiving overdue fees,” June 27).