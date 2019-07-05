PD Editorial: A new era for Roseland

Roseland knows all about waiting. It took four decades to work out the details before Santa Rosa annexed the historically underserved neighborhood on Nov. 1, 2017. Even then, the welcome celebration had to be postponed because of the wildfires that devastated the region three weeks earlier. After another delay (and a lengthy public hearing), the City Council approved plans to transform an aging shopping center into a new hub for the Roseland community, a major step in upgrading services and infrastructure for local residents.

Plans include up to 175 market-rate and affordable apartment units, commercial space and a spot for an improved library, plus upgraded roads and, soon, a park. “This is what we have been waiting for, in my opinion,” Councilman John Sawyer said. We hope Roseland residents don’t have to wait much longer for the new housing and amenities.

