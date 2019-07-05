PD Editorial: In the census, everyone must count

The clock ran out on the Trump administration’s effort to put a citizenship question on the 2020 census. Or so it seemed on Tuesday when the Commerce and Justice departments announced that they had started printing census forms minus the “C” question. They also notified litigants and the federal judge handling a challenge. Then came a Wednesday tweet from President Donald Trump calling statements from his own Cabinet agencies “fake.” Sad.

Why does it matter? Census results determine how House seats, and electoral votes, are apportioned among the states. The distribution is based on total population, including children, noncitizens and others who aren’t eligible to vote but are entitled to representation. Asking about citizenship will discourage some people from participating, potentially creating a partisan advantage for Republicans. (If you don’t believe that, read the papers discovered after the recent death of a GOP political strategist who was advising on the census.)

What’s next? The Supreme Court says the administration needs a more plausible justification if it wants to ask about citizenship. So far, no elaboration from the president or his subordinates on what that might be. On Monday, Trump told reporters, “I think it’s very important to find out if somebody is a citizen as opposed to an illegal.” Sorry, Mr. President, not every noncitizen is here illegally. And on census day, everyone counts.

