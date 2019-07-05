PD Editorial: Getting seniors protection they deserve

THE EDITORIAL BOARD
July 5, 2019, 12:13AM
Updated 1 hour ago

No list of clichés is complete without this one: There oughta be a law! But who would have guessed that California — or any state for that matter — would need a law prohibiting caregivers from abandoning vulnerable elderly people? The state Department of Social Services says that happened at two assisted living facilities in Santa Rosa’s Fountaingrove neighborhood — Varenna and Villa Capri — during the October 2017 wildfires. At least 20 residents at Villa Capri would have died had family members not arrived to rescue them before it burned to the ground, investigators concluded.

The Elder Abuse and Dependent Adult Civil Protection Act, introduced by state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, and signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom, adds “abandonment” to the state’s elder abuse law and authorizes civil penalties of up to $250,000.

About 150,000 people live in assisted living facilities in California. “Simply leaving them to fend for themselves in the face of disaster is unacceptable,” Dodd said. It always was, but now that carries the force of law.

