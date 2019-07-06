The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Hey everybody, I made these burgers great again. Come back.”

BOB CHARBONNIER, Santa Rosa

“Hey, come back. They just look like veggie burgers.”

LEO LANE, Petaluma

“Quick, eat your burgers. We’re missing the tanks.”

JON YATABE, Bodega Bay

“Hey everybody, 236 years later, we defeated England again.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“Honey, the cage-free, organic, sodium-free, gluten-free, nonfat and low-carb kale turkey burgers are ready.”

RICH WOLF, Westminster, Maryland

“This is what independence smells like.”

KEVIN FEENAN, Windsor