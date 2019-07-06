PD Editorial: Wildfire oversight demands public oversight

Californians need electric power. They also need protection against catastrophic wildfires that a poorly maintained electric grid can spark. Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to create a state board that would stand at the nexus of these vital public interests, but he wants to let it do some of its work in secret, shielded from public scrutiny.

Even partial secrecy would be the worst possible beginning for Newsom’s proposed Wildfire Safety Advisory Board. The governor should amend his proposal to require full compliance with California’s open meetings and public records laws.

The board would guide California utility regulators as they write rules to reduce the risk of wildfires caused by power lines, transformers and other electric utility equipment. The risk is extreme. Last year’s Camp fire began after a live wire broke loose from an aging PG&E transmission tower. The fire was the most destructive in California history, killing 85 people and destroying 14,000 homes in and around the Sierra foothills town of Paradise.

The Camp fire was no fluke. Other destructive wildfires have been blamed on power lines and other equipment belonging to PG&E and the state’s other large investor-owned utilities, Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas and Electric Co.

State courts have adopted a “strict liability” standard that holds utilities accountable for the costs of wildfires sparked by their infrastructure, even if negligence can’t be proven.

Utilities and their advocates argue that the strict liability standard — the nation’s strictest — threatens their financial stability in a time when climate change and population growth are increasing the number, intensity and cost of wildfires.

“Reducing wildfire risks is a shared responsibility,” Carolyn Kousky, executive director of the Wharton Risk Management and Decision Processes Center at the University of Pennsylvania, wrote in the Los Angeles Times earlier this year. “The cost of such risks needs to be a shared responsibility, too.”

Perhaps, but if the public is to be a partner with utilities, Californians must be able to see what sort of oversight is happening. Shared responsibility cuts both ways.

Newsom’s proposed Wildfire Safety Advisory Board would advise the California Public Utilities Commission on wildfire-related policies and regulations. The board’s meetings would be open to the public — but its communications with the PUC would be closed to public review. Loretta Lynch, a former president of the PUC, called it “a historic reduction in transparency.”

Newsom’s office has backtracked some, and his spokesman insists transparency will be part of the final bill, but “narrow exemptions may be included to allow the experts to work together on technical issues.”

The problem with narrow exemptions is that government officials who want to keep the public in the dark tend to use them to create gaping holes. Our region has seen firsthand how difficult it already can be to pry information out of power companies and state agencies in the aftermath of devastating fire.

Transparency is indispensable in California’s attempts to reduce wildfire risks and spread wildfire costs fairly. Everyone’s electric rates and insurance premiums — indeed, everyone’s property and lives — are at stake. Openness must be a central principle guiding the governor’s new wildfire board.

