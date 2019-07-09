Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Spending and results

EDITOR: Columnist Dan Walters seems to believe that spending more money per elementary school pupil does little or nothing to improve academic test scores (“Testing claims that more money improves schools,” June 23). He points to states that spend less but get better results than California.

Could the reasons include large classes with many English-learning parents with students who are English learners?

Ah, what to do? This retired teacher has the answer. First, fewer students per teacher. Smaller classes mean each pupil gets more individual attention in reading, writing and arithmetic.

Second, attract higher-caliber teachers by offering better pay. Higher salaries mean more men seeing teaching as a worthy profession, along with the current majority of women.

The above means the recent teacher strikes around California will no longer be necessary. Smaller classes, outstanding teachers. We just solved the big problem.

ED HARMAN

Santa Rosa

Censoring history

EDITOR: The San Francisco Board of Education is paying $600,000 to paint over and destroy a mural about George Washington at George Washington High School (“SF to spend $600,000 to remove mural,” Friday). Some have found the mural offensive because Washington owned slaves.

We have a history. Good or bad, it’s our history. Indeed, parts of our history are offensive to many. However, censoring the offensive parts benefits no one. Much of the learning in our lives comes from our mistakes. It’s true of individuals, and I think it may be true of nations as well.

Slavery was a terrible mistake. As a free nation, we should never have allowed it. But we did. Sadly, it brought many of our black brothers and sisters to our shores. It’s a hurtful part of our story as a nation.

But what is gained by censoring it? Such censorship certainly can’t be called education. It enters the world of propaganda. The authorities allow us to see only what they want us to see. The truth always suffers in such cases.

ROGER GOOD

Santa Rosa

Fireworks barrage

EDITOR: I am writing this letter under distress, with the annual symphony of bottle rockets, firecrackers and every other explosive device known to mankind.

I am proud to be an American and proud of our independence and what it stands for. But I believe this is a green light for a constant barrage of loud noises that begins well before the Fourth of July and continues on for weeks after the holiday.

It seems that every year the fireworks are getting louder and more dangerous. Couple this with Sonoma County’s history of wildfires, and it stands to reason that we should be extra cautious during our Fourth of July celebrations.

What puzzles me is I was led to believe that fireworks were illegal in Sonoma County. I guess I was wrong.

JASON ROBLEY

Santa Rosa

Downtown merchants

EDITOR: It is distressing that, once again, downtown Santa Rosa merchants are hiding behind the pretense of serving the community so they can aggressively push their narrow, selfish interests (“SR to purchase downtown restroom,” June 25). The community needs more access to downtown bathroom facilities. Families, shoppers, visitors and, yes, even the homeless are parts of our community, whether it serves the merchants’ interests or not.