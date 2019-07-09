Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
July 9, 2019, 12:03AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Spending and results

EDITOR: Columnist Dan Walters seems to believe that spending more money per elementary school pupil does little or nothing to improve academic test scores (“Testing claims that more money improves schools,” June 23). He points to states that spend less but get better results than California.

Could the reasons include large classes with many English-learning parents with students who are English learners?

Ah, what to do? This retired teacher has the answer. First, fewer students per teacher. Smaller classes mean each pupil gets more individual attention in reading, writing and arithmetic.

Second, attract higher-caliber teachers by offering better pay. Higher salaries mean more men seeing teaching as a worthy profession, along with the current majority of women.

The above means the recent teacher strikes around California will no longer be necessary. Smaller classes, outstanding teachers. We just solved the big problem.

ED HARMAN

Santa Rosa

Censoring history

EDITOR: The San Francisco Board of Education is paying $600,000 to paint over and destroy a mural about George Washington at George Washington High School (“SF to spend $600,000 to remove mural,” Friday). Some have found the mural offensive because Washington owned slaves.

We have a history. Good or bad, it’s our history. Indeed, parts of our history are offensive to many. However, censoring the offensive parts benefits no one. Much of the learning in our lives comes from our mistakes. It’s true of individuals, and I think it may be true of nations as well.

Slavery was a terrible mistake. As a free nation, we should never have allowed it. But we did. Sadly, it brought many of our black brothers and sisters to our shores. It’s a hurtful part of our story as a nation.

But what is gained by censoring it? Such censorship certainly can’t be called education. It enters the world of propaganda. The authorities allow us to see only what they want us to see. The truth always suffers in such cases.

ROGER GOOD

Santa Rosa

Fireworks barrage

EDITOR: I am writing this letter under distress, with the annual symphony of bottle rockets, firecrackers and every other explosive device known to mankind.

I am proud to be an American and proud of our independence and what it stands for. But I believe this is a green light for a constant barrage of loud noises that begins well before the Fourth of July and continues on for weeks after the holiday.

It seems that every year the fireworks are getting louder and more dangerous. Couple this with Sonoma County’s history of wildfires, and it stands to reason that we should be extra cautious during our Fourth of July celebrations.

What puzzles me is I was led to believe that fireworks were illegal in Sonoma County. I guess I was wrong.

JASON ROBLEY

Santa Rosa

Downtown merchants

EDITOR: It is distressing that, once again, downtown Santa Rosa merchants are hiding behind the pretense of serving the community so they can aggressively push their narrow, selfish interests (“SR to purchase downtown restroom,” June 25). The community needs more access to downtown bathroom facilities. Families, shoppers, visitors and, yes, even the homeless are parts of our community, whether it serves the merchants’ interests or not.

The merchants are responsible for burdening our city with a soulless dead zone at its very center. It masquerades as a community gathering place, but is in fact only functional for money-making gatherings and rare genuine community events.

Just compare how our Courthouse Square feels with the warm, welcoming and soul- affirming plaza in Healdsburg. Its plan was fully baked in secret, allowing it to be forced through the approval process on an obviously impossible, accelerated schedule that neither gave people time to react and mount an effective resistance campaign nor served its stated purpose of being completed in time for Christmas shopping.

We must not let the merchants get away with it again. They are not the community but rather just a small, self- interested part of it.

RICHARD PETERSON-JONES

Santa Rosa

Eliminating library fines

EDITOR: I am an employee of the Sonoma County Library, and I have a few issues with Neil Davis’ letter (“No fine, no return,” July 2).

We are hardly the first library to choose to eliminate fines. Studies have been conducted in other library systems, and they haven’t found an increase in overdue or lost materials. I have seen that, in general, people actually want to do the right thing. If the threat of punishment is your only motivation to follow the rules, then you should reevaluate your morals. Also, eliminating late fines is not eliminating all fees. If you damage or lose a book, we will still charge.

As for Davis’ other concerns, food isn’t allowed in the library, and he could have brought this to the attention of a librarian. The alarms have been turned off because some materials were falsely setting them off.

We trust that our patrons will continue to follow the rules by properly checking out materials and bringing them back on time. Our goal is to encourage usage of the library, and eliminating late fines makes the library more welcoming and accessible to everyone.

KELLY McLENNON

Santa Rosa

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine