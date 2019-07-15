Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Junior College oaks

EDITOR: Measures taken to protect the heritage oaks on the Santa Rosa Junior College campus have always been a high priority of the grounds crew.

Renovations and construction projects have repeatedly taken precedence over the protection and preservation of the oaks. Heritage oaks were removed during the construction of the Doyle library and young oaks during the construction of Maggini Hall because they encroached on the “footprint” of the new buildings.

From the front page photo accompanying The Press Democrat article it is obvious that construction and grading is being done around this tree, and in the past a geothermal project bored test holes in the area (“Safety concerns spell the end for ancient oak,” June 25). These practices all impact the health and longevity of the oaks.

An arborist can only speculate as to the longevity of a tree; it is not a black and white determination.

The Santa Rosa Junior College of the past was known for its iconic heritage oaks that dominated the campus.

It is wrong that our passing of the bond measure to upgrade buildings is hastening the decline of the heritage oaks.

A ceremony celebrating the life of the tree and making benches from its wood is a token gesture to pacify the public.

WENDY A. BORN

Sebastopol

Art of the deal

EDITOR: It appears that the president is replacing a “lousy” peace deal with Iran with a “great” war. Maybe he should try with what has worked for him in the past: threaten to sue, declare bankruptcy or pay them off to keep quiet.

PHIL WEIL

Santa Rosa

The county and fire safety

EDITOR: Regarding fire danger on rural properties (“County: Homes not yet fire safe,” Wednesday), it is inconsistent that the county Permit and Resource Management Department is proposing zoning amendments to add 3,108 parcels totaling 167,011 acres to a scenic resource district. The proposal encourages minimizing the removal of trees and mature vegetation and installing landscaping to substantially screen structures from view. This is the opposite of what is required to make country properties more fire safe.

The Sonoma County Farm Bureau has complained to the supervisors that “by approving this General Plan amendment, you are adding unnecessary regulations and red tape to an industry that is already collapsing from federal, state, county and sometime local municipality government overreach.”

This rezoning would incur huge increases in planning review expenses, building time and limitation of private property rights.

Meanwhile, Gov. Gavin Newsom encourages more housing, not less, as do county supervisors.

Please help us make our county more fire safe by not allowing approval of this additional restrictive zoning.

EILEEN O’FARRELL

Healdsburg

Trees and climate

EDITOR: Trees sequester carbon dioxide. Trees release oxygen into the air. Trees are part of the solution to global warming. We must plant and prune trees. And, of course, avoid killing them. Trees are here to help us. Honor them, plant them, prune them, and by so doing avoid the intense fires that are part of global warming. Stop killing trees.

THERESA ROACH MELIA