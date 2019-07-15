Monday’s Letters to the Editor

July 15, 2019, 12:03AM

Junior College oaks

EDITOR: Measures taken to protect the heritage oaks on the Santa Rosa Junior College campus have always been a high priority of the grounds crew.

Renovations and construction projects have repeatedly taken precedence over the protection and preservation of the oaks. Heritage oaks were removed during the construction of the Doyle library and young oaks during the construction of Maggini Hall because they encroached on the “footprint” of the new buildings.

From the front page photo accompanying The Press Democrat article it is obvious that construction and grading is being done around this tree, and in the past a geothermal project bored test holes in the area (“Safety concerns spell the end for ancient oak,” June 25). These practices all impact the health and longevity of the oaks.

An arborist can only speculate as to the longevity of a tree; it is not a black and white determination.

The Santa Rosa Junior College of the past was known for its iconic heritage oaks that dominated the campus.

It is wrong that our passing of the bond measure to upgrade buildings is hastening the decline of the heritage oaks.

A ceremony celebrating the life of the tree and making benches from its wood is a token gesture to pacify the public.

WENDY A. BORN

Sebastopol

Art of the deal

EDITOR: It appears that the president is replacing a “lousy” peace deal with Iran with a “great” war. Maybe he should try with what has worked for him in the past: threaten to sue, declare bankruptcy or pay them off to keep quiet.

PHIL WEIL

Santa Rosa

The county and fire safety

EDITOR: Regarding fire danger on rural properties (“County: Homes not yet fire safe,” Wednesday), it is inconsistent that the county Permit and Resource Management Department is proposing zoning amendments to add 3,108 parcels totaling 167,011 acres to a scenic resource district. The proposal encourages minimizing the removal of trees and mature vegetation and installing landscaping to substantially screen structures from view. This is the opposite of what is required to make country properties more fire safe.

The Sonoma County Farm Bureau has complained to the supervisors that “by approving this General Plan amendment, you are adding unnecessary regulations and red tape to an industry that is already collapsing from federal, state, county and sometime local municipality government overreach.”

This rezoning would incur huge increases in planning review expenses, building time and limitation of private property rights.

Meanwhile, Gov. Gavin Newsom encourages more housing, not less, as do county supervisors.

Please help us make our county more fire safe by not allowing approval of this additional restrictive zoning.

EILEEN O’FARRELL

Healdsburg

Trees and climate

EDITOR: Trees sequester carbon dioxide. Trees release oxygen into the air. Trees are part of the solution to global warming. We must plant and prune trees. And, of course, avoid killing them. Trees are here to help us. Honor them, plant them, prune them, and by so doing avoid the intense fires that are part of global warming. Stop killing trees.

THERESA ROACH MELIA

Graton

Climate refugees

EDITOR: Many of the asylum seekers detained in overcrowded for-profit facilities along the border are families with children, forced to leave their homelands by the impacts of a changing climate. Prolonged drought faces small farmers in Honduras and Guatemala with existential choices. They can run the risk of their children starving or leave their corrupt, violent countries. The dark story of U.S. involvement in the region is at least partially responsible for current conditions.

Asylum isn’t currently offered to families facing starvation or generally dangerous conditions. These families will most likely be forced to return to their country of origin and probable premature death.

The World Bank predicts that there will be 4 million climate refugees from Latin America by 2050. These people will be innocent victims of our fossil- fueled lifestyle. We must demand that Congress and the administration accept responsibility for treating these refugees the way they would want to be treated if the situation were reversed. To fail to do so is not only cruel and inhumane, it will implicate all of us in genocide. Write or call your congressperson now.

ANNE CUMMINGS JACOPETTI

Santa Rosa

Deplorable conditions

EDITOR: You have now published two letters from Sandy Metzger touting the great conditions of the border detention facilities. In her first letter, she argued that people who complained about the conditions hadn’t seen them. Now that the inspector general denounced the conditions after viewing the conditions, she claims the immigrants expect too much.

That anyone could find it acceptable for us to cage children as young as 5 months old and leave them in urine-soaked diapers, filthy clothes, without enough food and beds, speaks to a depth of cruelty that shocks the conscience. And then to pit the most vulnerable of our society — the homeless — against the most vulnerable of those trying to reach our borders — asylum seekers — is truly sophistic.

Our nation helped create the conditions that cause people from Central America to seek asylum here through our official and unofficial policies toward their governments. We as a nation have helped create the conditions that cause people who live here to become homeless by our tax and zoning policies.

As the wealthiest nation in the world, we have the means to help solve the problems of both the homeless and the refugees humanely and effectively. We just need the will to do so.

NANCY PEMBERTON

Sebastopol

