Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

A teachable moment

EDITOR: Third grade teacher Mark Sanchez laments students having to walk past the Works Progress Administration mural depicting the life of George Washington with slaves (“SF to spend $600,000 to remove mural,” July 5). Were our teacher- education curricula more vigorous, instructors would recognize a marvelous teaching moment.

There would be a unit on the inhumanity of African slaves being marketed to the colonies.

There would be a cross- disciplinary unit on the vigorous melding of politics and all the arts in Franklin D. Roosevelt’s WPA years — featuring Paul Robeson, Diego Rivera and the splendid Washington mural by Victor Arnautoff, whose life as a Russian-born Stanford professor exemplifies an era in American thought and the arts.

The third part of the lesson would be a survey of contemporary American cultural sensibilities — Pride, Confederate general statuary and contemporary response to 1936 WPA murals depicting 18th century attitudes right here at home.

PETER F. NEUMEYER

Santa Rosa

Trump’s history lesson

EDITOR: It has become apparent that the president may have been unfairly accused of telling more lies than he really does. It is only fair to characterize a statement as a lie if the speaker himself knows it to be untrue, and Donald Trump’s Fourth of July remarks raise the question of whether he actually knows the difference between fact and fantasy.

It seems that in his understanding of history George Washington’s army seized control of the air and the airports in two different wars at the same time in the 18th century.

In his campaign festivals of self-congratulation he has forgotten to announce the indisputable accomplishment of being the silliest president in the history of America.

Don’t laugh. Kim Jong Un is terrifyingly silly.

STEPHEN HAWKES

Healdsburg

Incomplete stories

EDITOR: When I was a kid in school, we were taught that a story was broken down by who, what, where, when and why. After reading Sunday’s paper, it seems all I got on two major stories — “Ihlan Omar’s unique US story,” “Children dirty, hungry, scared, sick” — was the who part, and that much was vague and missing huge details.

In Omar’s case, how do you get a college degree, with young kids? I’m assuming she had no home, with no job, or income.

The overall message in both stories is the same. Come to America, raise hell (Omar’s words) and demand everything needed to live, because the rest, the where, when, how, etc. are nowhere to be found in both stories.

STEVE McLAUGHLIN

Windsor

Hatch Act rules

EDITOR: Bob Proctor accused Democrats in the House of violating the Hatch Act, without, apparently having investigated what the Hatch Act is or what its intent was (“A Hatch Act violation,” Letters, Monday). It does not and was never intended to apply to members of the House or Senate, because they aren’t federal employees. They are elected officials.

And, yes, there is a difference between an elected official and an employee of the federal government. I leave it to Proctor to find the Wikipedia page explaining the Hatch Act. In summary, House Democrats were perfectly in their rights to pass the resolution they did, and they did follow existing protocols and historic precedent.

ALLAN THORPE

Sebastopol

