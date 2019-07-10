Rogin: British leaks are far from ‘bombshells’

The British ambassador to Washington apparently told his superiors in London that President Donald Trump is “insecure” and “incompetent” and the Trump administration is “dysfunctional,” according to secret cables leaked to the British media, which is calling them “bombshells.” To our British friends: Keep calm and carry on. This is obvious analysis so widespread in Washington as to be downright banal. Your ambassador was just doing his job.

Of course, it’s embarrassing that snippets of Sir Kim Darroch’s private diplomatic communications were splashed across the pages of the Daily Mail, which stated that the “bombshell comments risk angering the notoriously thin-skinned U.S. President.” Trump didn’t exactly seem angered when asked about them Sunday. True to pattern, he attacked the alleged adversary without bothering himself much with the details of the alleged slights against him.

“The ambassador has not served the U.K. well,” he told reporters in New Jersey. “We’re not big fans of that man.”

That’s not news, either. Trump has said publicly many times that he would prefer his friend Nigel Farage as Britain’s ambassador to the United States. Farage denied that his own career prospects had anything to do with his calls for Darroch to be sacked. Farage called Darroch a “globalist” and “completely anti-Trump.”

It’s clear from the leaks that Darroch disagrees with some of Trump’s policies and has little regard for the Trump administration’s handling of government and foreign policy. But it’s also clear that he is trying to give his U.K. superiors practical advice for navigating what everyone knows is a dysfunctional and chaotic administration.

Darroch had some harsh opinions about Trump, but he didn’t state them publicly. And upon closer examination, they largely mirror the analysis that most diplomats, lawmakers and observers in Washington privately give these days. Let’s examine the “bombshells” the Daily Mail attributes to “Sir Kim” following what it calls an “unprecedented leak.”

In one reported cable, Darroch writes to London about the trajectory of the Trump administration. “We don’t really believe this Administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept,” he wrote.

That’s conventional wisdom in Washington. This is objectively the least normal, most unpredictable and most dysfunctional administration Washington has seen in decades. No bombshell there.

Darroch wrote that Trump might nevertheless win reelection and despite being “mired in scandals” Trump could “emerge from the flames, battered but intact, like (Arnold) Schwarzenegger in the final scenes of The Terminator.” Again, this is boilerplate analysis anyone could see on cable news. “Do not write him off,” Darroch advises. Seems like sound advice.

Trump had a great visit to London and was “dazzled” by his VIP treatment, but that doesn’t mean he won’t turn on the U.S.-U.K. alliance at the next opportunity, Darroch wrote. He advised British officials on how to deal with Trump personally, saying “you need to make your points simple, even blunt.” That’s literally what every official who talks directly to Trump says. The president has a short attention span.

In what the Daily Mail calls “the most incendiary paper” of the bunch — a letter to the U.K. national security adviser, Sir Mark Sedwill, that was sent on June 22, 2017 — Darroch described “vicious infighting and chaos” and even metaphoric “knife fights” inside the Trump administration. Fact check: True.