PD Editorial: Revisit construction noise rules before school year starts

The Santa Rosa City Council’s decision to relax noise rules for construction crews rebuilding the thousands of homes destroyed in the October 2017 fires made good sense — but the council should revisit the issue before school starts to make sure it isn’t proving too disruptive for the affected neighborhoods.

Contractors rebuilding homes in Coffey Park and Fountaingrove can now work between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday without worrying about noise violations. The city can extend those hours to 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. under special circumstances. There are about 1,200 homes under construction in those neighborhoods, with several hundred more waiting to get started.

Giving construction companies more hours and leeway on noise can help speed the reconstruction — which is becoming more important as many homeowners will begin running out of insurance payouts for living expenses, which are capped at two years by many insurance companies.

California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara has asked insurers to voluntarily extend payment of living expenses for a third year, but insurance company lobbyists managed to sidetrack a bill that would have mandated that, and few insurance companies seem willing to go beyond the coverage limits, even though officials expect fewer than half of fire survivors will be in new homes by the time the two years is up.

The Press Democrat contacted the 10 largest home insurance companies in the area, but only a couple said they would comply with Lara’s request.

That means speed is imperative.

“We need to get these homes completed, and people back in their homes,” John Allen, the chief operating officer of Santa Rosa-based building company APM Homes, told the City Council. “While it may be an inconvenience to some, it is an inconvenience to our entire community not to have our community members back in their homes and moving on to that last phase of recovery, which is rebuilding their lives.”

Still, loud construction noises — large trucks, nail guns, generators, heavy equipment and the irritating back-up beeping — beginning at 7 a.m. or even earlier can be more than a simple inconvenience. It can seriously disrupt neighbors’ lives, especially when school starts.

Councilman Jack Tibbetts said the council should reconsider the issue in a couple of months after city staff has had a chance to assess what the real-life impact of the rules have been. That’s an excellent idea, but council shouldn’t wait two full months, which would put off the reassessment until the end of August.

School starts back in mid- August. The council should hold another hearing on the issue before then, perhaps consulting with local school districts and the county education office. Council members should hear from affected neighbors and get status reports from construction companies about how much additional work is getting done under the new rules.

City Council flexibility in the aftermath of such a far-reaching disaster is good. Inflexibly enforcing rules that could slow construction would leave money homeowners anxious to return in a lurch.

But the council owes it to residents currently living in those neighborhoods to ensure that this flexibility is getting the desired results — and achieving them without too great of a cost.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com