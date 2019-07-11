PD Editorial: Wildfire bill aids victims, promotes accountability

The wildfire legislation approved this week by the state Senate won’t satisfy everyone, but it strikes a good balance between protecting California ratepayers and holding power companies accountable.

Assembly Bill 1054 also creates a strong incentive for PG&E to settle quickly with victims of the Tubbs fire and other catastrophic fires in 2017 and 2018.

The bill, which passed the Senate on a bipartisan 31-7 vote, faces one more test: A final vote, probably on Thursday, in the state Assembly, where it also needs a two-thirds majority for approval.

We think the Assembly should send AB 1054 to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Despite some claims to the contrary, this bill isn’t a bailout for PG&E or the state’s other investor-owned utilities, Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric. It does offer them some protection so long as they follow the rules, including spending $5 billion of shareholder funds on fire prevention and submitting wildfire safety plans annually for state approval.

The rules have teeth: executive compensation would be tied to certification of the annual safety plans, and those plans would be subject to on-the-ground audits.

In return, utilities could draw on a $10.5 billion “liquidity fund” to expedite damage settlements following future wildfires. A second pool of $10.5 billion would be available to utilities to help pay claims that exceed their insurance coverage — a reinsurance mechanism that could prevent, or at least limit, rate increases.

PG&E could participate only if it settled all claims from the 2017 and 2018 fires and exited bankruptcy by June 30.

Most of the $21 billion for the twin wildfire funds would come from the utilities themselves, although ratepayers would be asked to continue paying a $2.50 monthly surcharge that otherwise would expire next year.

In a perfect world, consumers wouldn’t have to pay a dime. But ratepayers will be on the hook for much larger expenses, up to $35 billion over 10 years, according to the nonpartisan legislative analyst, if utilities can’t maintain investment-grade credit ratings. And, without changes to the present system, they cannot.

Power lines caused eight of the 20 most-destructive fires in state history — six of them since 2015, demonstrating the need for better line maintenance and other prevention efforts. By requiring utilities to spend $5 billion right away, AB 1054 would fast-track that work, potentially reducing the threat of catastrophic wildfires.

But isn’t the last word on wildfire safety.

Nine legislators, including Assemblyman Jim Wood, D-Santa Rosa, signed a letter to Newsom late last month complaining that AB 1054 doesn’t do enough for fire prevention.

Wood is the author of AB 38, which would create a revolving fund to offer no- and low-interest loans and rebates to property owners in fire-prone areas for hardening their homes and creating defensible spaces.

Advancing Wood’s bill, along with seed money for the loan fund, would nicely complement AB 1054’s assurances for power companies and the state’s 2018 commitment to spend $1 billion over five years on forest and vegetation management.

Newsom asked lawmakers to deliver AB 1054 before starting their summer recess, which would allow it to take effect for the 2019 fire season and start the clock on a settlement for victims of the 2017 and 2018 fires. There’s no reason to wait any longer.

