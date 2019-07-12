Letter: A lost symbol of survival

A lost symbol of survival

EDITOR: On Monday morning, Oct 9, 2017, we drove to our house to see the damage. It was still smoking. I looked around, and I noticed my beloved beautiful big tree by the sidewalk had survived. Through all of this indescribable pain, I knew my tree would be my pillar of strength and hope.

One of the reasons I moved back in May was to be reunited and to feel empowered by its presence. Staff Writer Robert Digitale wrote an article last year when a Bay Area artist drove down Dogwood Drive and made creative pendants from the tree (“Emblem of survival,” Aug. 8). She was moved by my sign that said, “Please do not touch this tree. It survived and we need it for our new home.”

On Tuesday morning, when I left, it was alive. I smiled as I drove by looking at it, as I do every day. When I drove up Tuesday evening, I had a feeling something was not right. I looked and my tree had been cut down. No heads up, and no contact from anyone.

Some will say it was just a tree. They are wrong. It was my hope and a symbol of survival, with glimpses of brightness that I started to see and believe in. Someone took it all away.

COLLEEN THILL

Santa Rosa

