Letter: A lost symbol of survival

July 12, 2019, 12:09AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A lost symbol of survival

EDITOR: On Monday morning, Oct 9, 2017, we drove to our house to see the damage. It was still smoking. I looked around, and I noticed my beloved beautiful big tree by the sidewalk had survived. Through all of this indescribable pain, I knew my tree would be my pillar of strength and hope.

One of the reasons I moved back in May was to be reunited and to feel empowered by its presence. Staff Writer Robert Digitale wrote an article last year when a Bay Area artist drove down Dogwood Drive and made creative pendants from the tree (“Emblem of survival,” Aug. 8). She was moved by my sign that said, “Please do not touch this tree. It survived and we need it for our new home.”

On Tuesday morning, when I left, it was alive. I smiled as I drove by looking at it, as I do every day. When I drove up Tuesday evening, I had a feeling something was not right. I looked and my tree had been cut down. No heads up, and no contact from anyone.

Some will say it was just a tree. They are wrong. It was my hope and a symbol of survival, with glimpses of brightness that I started to see and believe in. Someone took it all away.

COLLEEN THILL

Santa Rosa

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine