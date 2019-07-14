Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

July 14, 2019, 12:13AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

County should lead

EDITOR: I appreciate Supervisor James Gore’s outrage at homeowners not doing enough to protect themselves from fires (“County: Homes not yet fire safe,” Wednesday), but many homes aren’t built with fire safety in mind. More homes should be hardened to prevent wildfires.

The county must also look at its own behavior. Grass and other vegetation along many of the county right of ways needs to be maintained to help limit fire from traveling vehicles or chains dragging.

Making sure that the county shows its concern is a great first step to ensuring that people see the actions of a concerned community and take them to heart. I don’t think people will actively maintain private property if the county isn’t maintaining the roadways and other facilities the same way.

JIM DICKEY

Santa Rosa

Trump, climate, mussels

EDITOR: The collapse of the mussel colonies along our coast (“Missing mussels,” July 7) and the rise in President Donald Trump’s approval rating (“Trump approval at all-time high,” Monday) made me dig deep to connect the dots.

Climate change is upon us and accelerating from here on out. How bad it gets depends upon what we as a species do to slow the burning of fossil fuels. It’s critical that the United States join this effort, collaborating and leading. We certainly have the ability, and increasingly the will to do so, except within our current administration.

Trump’s approval rating is based on the booming economy. Production and hiring are way up, which on the surface is a good thing. However, what goes into creating a booming economy matters. As in the past, today’s boom is powered by the production and burning of fossil fuels, which Trump champions.

Failure to take into account the true costs of this boom, which include resource extraction, exploitation, emissions and pollution from transport and packaging, we exacerbate the severity, frequency and heartbreak of climate-related catastrophes, including mass migrations and refugee crisis.

Trump didn’t cause climate change, but he is guilty of failure to lead in a time of great national and global peril. America can and must do so much better.

GINA CLOUD

Bloomfield

Downtown restrooms

EDITOR: If the businesses in downtown Santa Rosa are so selfishly opposed to the city placing a toilet in the square for public use, perhaps they all should be required to open the restrooms in their facilities to the public (“Santa Rosa delays plan for public toilet,” Thursday). Shame on them.

FRANK ZWOLINSKI

Santa Rosa

A rigged system

EDITOR: The legislation addressing surprise medical bills is only another Band-Aid applied to the nationwide problem of an inefficient, fragmented health care system (“Measure address surprise hospital bills,” Wednesday).

Conflicting interests, such as the hospital association and insurers point fingers in all directions, but both exist to protect the financial interests of their members, no matter what high-minded statements they might make to the press.

It’s not just the hospitals, although their fantastical asking prices, their Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price for each procedure, could kill you if you’re unfortunate enough to see them on a bill with your name at the top.

Having used medical services in both Switzerland and Germany, and paid cash for the actual cost of service under these systems, I know that regulation of both provider fees and insurer premiums is the only workable option other than a national health scheme. Costs will only be contained when the profit motive is well tempered by government oversight.

The legislation proposed by Assemblyman David Chiu is at best a Band-Aid to prevent but one type of abuse, dramatically illustrated by Jiggy Athilingam’s case, but repeated many times daily. These add up to a system whose big players serve themselves before they serve the sick or injured.

MICHAEL DRAYTON

Santa Rosa

Detention center costs

EDITOR: Sandy Metzger wrote: “What did these hundreds of thousands of migrants expect — the Hyatt?” (“Doing their best,” Letters, Wednesday). That made me think of something. I’ve read that our government is paying private companies that are running migrant detention centers a staggering $775 per child per day. For that kind of money, we could house them in luxury hotels and pamper them with room service.

Donald Trump has lots of hotels. Maybe he could accommodate some of them.

JOHN MASON

Santa Rosa

Trump’s strategies

EDITOR: Every American should Google the show, “Frontline: The Choice 2016.” It details the histories of then-candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

Two things stand out in the Trump history. His father taught him to “win at all cost.” (Fred Trump had no tolerance for “losers” in the family.) Second, an old family friend, Roy Cohn told him, “If you don’t win, lie and say you did, and people will believe you.”

When Trump won the election, he started acting out on this advice consistently. He always pretends he is a winner, even when he isn’t. He tells huge whoppers that people actually believe, such as the “birther lie,” the denial of global warming, the lie that Trump is the top expert in every field, etc.

He added a third behavior: attack and blame your opposition when they expose your lies. When he claims “fake news,” look closer and fact check. You’ll find it’s his words that are fake, and the opposite of what he says is actually true.

It’s scary to realize the free world is run by a sociopath whose whole goal is to manipulate others, and that many do believe him.

SUSAN JOICE

Guerneville

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine