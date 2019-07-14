Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

County should lead

EDITOR: I appreciate Supervisor James Gore’s outrage at homeowners not doing enough to protect themselves from fires (“County: Homes not yet fire safe,” Wednesday), but many homes aren’t built with fire safety in mind. More homes should be hardened to prevent wildfires.

The county must also look at its own behavior. Grass and other vegetation along many of the county right of ways needs to be maintained to help limit fire from traveling vehicles or chains dragging.

Making sure that the county shows its concern is a great first step to ensuring that people see the actions of a concerned community and take them to heart. I don’t think people will actively maintain private property if the county isn’t maintaining the roadways and other facilities the same way.

JIM DICKEY

Santa Rosa

Trump, climate, mussels

EDITOR: The collapse of the mussel colonies along our coast (“Missing mussels,” July 7) and the rise in President Donald Trump’s approval rating (“Trump approval at all-time high,” Monday) made me dig deep to connect the dots.

Climate change is upon us and accelerating from here on out. How bad it gets depends upon what we as a species do to slow the burning of fossil fuels. It’s critical that the United States join this effort, collaborating and leading. We certainly have the ability, and increasingly the will to do so, except within our current administration.

Trump’s approval rating is based on the booming economy. Production and hiring are way up, which on the surface is a good thing. However, what goes into creating a booming economy matters. As in the past, today’s boom is powered by the production and burning of fossil fuels, which Trump champions.

Failure to take into account the true costs of this boom, which include resource extraction, exploitation, emissions and pollution from transport and packaging, we exacerbate the severity, frequency and heartbreak of climate-related catastrophes, including mass migrations and refugee crisis.

Trump didn’t cause climate change, but he is guilty of failure to lead in a time of great national and global peril. America can and must do so much better.

GINA CLOUD

Bloomfield

Downtown restrooms

EDITOR: If the businesses in downtown Santa Rosa are so selfishly opposed to the city placing a toilet in the square for public use, perhaps they all should be required to open the restrooms in their facilities to the public (“Santa Rosa delays plan for public toilet,” Thursday). Shame on them.

FRANK ZWOLINSKI

Santa Rosa

A rigged system

EDITOR: The legislation addressing surprise medical bills is only another Band-Aid applied to the nationwide problem of an inefficient, fragmented health care system (“Measure address surprise hospital bills,” Wednesday).

Conflicting interests, such as the hospital association and insurers point fingers in all directions, but both exist to protect the financial interests of their members, no matter what high-minded statements they might make to the press.

It’s not just the hospitals, although their fantastical asking prices, their Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price for each procedure, could kill you if you’re unfortunate enough to see them on a bill with your name at the top.