Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

July 16, 2019, 12:03AM
Stymied by safety costs

EDITOR: Like many homeowners in Forestville, we are worried about wildfire risk, but we aren’t physically nor financially able to remove trees as required by the county’s rules. Cost estimates for tree removal on private properties along our rural road ranges from $1,700 to several thousand dollars.

I was sad to read Supervisor James Gore’s comment: “I’m actually pissed that more people aren’t doing more. … If you get burnt, and you are not clearing your land, you can’t call yourself a victim on the other side” (“County: Homes not yet fire safe,” Wednesday). I emailed our supervisor, Lynda Hopkins, asking if grants or other assistance are available to help toward the costs of tree removal and other work to create defensible spaces. Her aide was apologetic, explaining that any grants are for public lands only, and that any grants for private lands are one year or more out.

Rather than blaming property owners, isn’t there some way for the county to partner with us on this needed clearing of overhanging trees and removal of other wildfire hazards? We need to work together.

ARLENE and GEORGE IRIZARY

Forestville

Inconsistent Harris

EDITOR: I certainly don’t always agree with columnist George Will. But he made some good points in his July 7 column about Kamala Harris’ inconsistencies on health care (“How can presidential candidates be so silly?”)

Other parts of Harris’ record also have significant imperfections. As district attorney for San Francisco, she inherited a problem and handled it poorly. The lead technician for the San Francisco Police Department’s crime lab, a witness for prosecutors, was later found to have been sampling impounded drugs and falsifying evidence. Harris’ office didn’t disclose this to defense attorneys.

Ultimately, more than 1,000 cases were dismissed. A judge ruled that Harris’ office violated defendants’ constitutional rights.

During the June debate, Harris boasted that as California attorney general, she had required that Justice Department special agents wear body cameras and keep them on. But she didn’t support efforts to require police departments around the state to do likewise.

Harris’ takedown of Joe Biden made me doubt that he is up to the ferocity he would face from Donald Trump. But I also want a nominee who is candid and committed to honesty, someone who will build on what we have achieved on health care and who is a healer. Amy Klobuchar’s looking good to me right now.

PHYLLIS MESHULAM

Sebastopol

Trump’s latest rant

EDITOR: I’m glad I can still type because Donald Trump’s latest rants have left me speechless (“Trump’s tweets decried as racist,” Monday). He criticizes women of color for being critical. Not just any women. Women voted into the Congress of the United States. His equal branch of government. Then he wants them to go back to where they came from (the Bronx?), referring to “broken and crime infested places.” If that’s the case, I’d recommend they immediately move into the Oval Office.

BRIAN NARELLE

Rohnert Park

A global threat

EDITOR: Donald Trump and his Republican allies must be defeated in the upcoming election. Our nation is at a crossroads. There are huge problems to solve. The effects of global warming, the poisoning of our rivers and oceans with trash and pesticides, displacement of people due to wars and rising sea levels, to name a few.

Did you know that the Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica is melting, and it alone can cause sea level to rise by 1.5 feet? That’s just one of the many glaciers that are melting. With storm surges, what do you think will happen to the 600 million or so people living near sea level?

This isn’t just a foreign problem. Millions of people live at or near sea level in this country; think Los Angeles, Florida, Mississippi, etc.

These problems won’t be solved by people who don’t believe in science and only look to short-term solutions and maximum personal profit. It’s time to take a stand. Get to work and elect smart, knowledgeable, good, intelligent people.

DAVID L. SANDINE

Santa Rosa

County’s bad example

EDITOR: I read with interest the July 10 article reporting that the county supervisors are angry that so many home owners haven’t taken the steps to make their properties fire safe.

I also noted that Supervisor James Gore is “pissed.” Well, that is nice.

Several weeks ago, the county repaved Rainsville Road in Petaluma. My neighbors and I are thrilled that the road is now pothole free, at least the part that was repaved.

The issue we’re having is that the county also felt it necessary to cut a lot of brush off of the oak trees lining the road. The crew left all the brush, and it is a lot, several hundred feet, lying along the front of Rainsville Road properties. That brush is now dry and just waiting for someone to throw a cigarette out the window.

As a retired firefighter, I am concerned for my property as well as those of my neighbors. My neighbors and I take great pride in keeping our properties clean and attractive. Now we are looking at all this ugly, dry brush and hoping that the county will clean the up the mess before something happens that might anger the supervisors.

JIM LANG

Petaluma

