Bouie: Tom Steyer, we welcome you with folded arms

I am pointedly trying not to make predictions about the presidential race. But I think I can say with confidence that Tom Steyer — a hedge fund billionaire from San Francisco who announced this week that he, too, was running for president — will not be the Democratic nominee.

It took years of political cultivation and an astute strategy for our sitting president to win a major party nomination as a wealthy outsider.

Beginning in 2011, Donald Trump forged an emotional connection with Republican voters, channeling their partisan rage into a racist smear campaign against President Barack Obama. Trump was a mainstay on Fox News and used his popular Twitter account to attack the Obama administration and the president personally. He had a real following with rank-and-file Republicans — enough so that he was at or near the top of the field in early polling for the 2012 Republican primaries. He didn’t run, but he was influential enough to make his a coveted endorsement, which he gave to Mitt Romney in a televised event ahead of the Nevada primary.

“It’s my honor, real honor, to endorse Mitt Romney,” Trump said. “He’s smart; he’s sharp; he’s not going to let bad things continue to happen to this country we all love.” Romney was similarly effusive: “There are some things that you just can’t imagine happening in your life. This is one of them. Being in Donald Trump’s magnificent hotel and having his endorsement is a delight.”

When Trump finally ran for president in 2015, he rejected the Republican establishment and its priorities, running to the left on social spending and sharply to the right on immigration and racial inclusion. This put him closer to the views of ordinary Republican voters and quickly gave him a decisive lead in the race, which he would never relinquish. His campaign changed the shapes of both parties, drawing blue-collar whites to the Republicans and pushing college-educated whites toward the Democrats.

Steyer has none of this. His advocacy campaigns on impeachment and the environment have not been enough to build a connection with ordinary Democratic voters. He is a prominent donor but not a major force among the Democratic grassroots. And while there is tension between the Democratic base and the legislative leadership, there’s no issue that Steyer could exploit the way Trump did with immigration.

Trump had something else that Steyer lacks: a direct appeal to identity. He ran as the champion of America’s petite bourgeoisie — its police officers, small-business owners and white blue-collar workers. There’s no equivalent appeal on the left for Steyer to embrace, no hyper-aggrieved group of Democratic voters, no demographic that doesn’t already have a credible representative in the race.

Steyer has no constituency other than himself. He just has money. And he intends to spend it. He has already pledged to spend $100 million on his campaign, more than the combined second-quarter fundraising of Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden. If he has a strategy, it’s to buy his way onto the debate stage and then into a top spot in the polls.

For someone who claims to care about the fate of the country, it’s a waste. If Steyer actually wants to influence politics — and specifically to beat Trump — there are many more worthwhile things he could do with his money. With $100 million, Ben Mathis-Lilley at Slate magazine estimates Steyer could pay fines and restore voting rights for up to 70,000 Floridians, which would have a real impact on the 2020 race. As it happens, I also have a few ideas for how Steyer could spend his cash in more constructive ways.